Fox News says two more employees tested positive for coronavirus – Deadline

Fox News said two more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of employees who have contracted the virus to six.

In a note to employees on Tuesday, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace wrote that one of the employees worked on the 43rd floor and was the last at their New York headquarters on March 12. , and another worked on the 20th floor and went to the office on March 20.

"We look forward to continuing to receive reports of more positive evidence as New York is now at the epicenter and we will be reaching out to all affected employees who currently work in 1211 and cannot work remotely," they wrote. "The vast majority of our workforce is now teleworking, so they haven't had to deal with the problems associated with every positive case."

Patrick Stewart commits fans of & # 39; Picard & # 39; and more with free one-month access to CBS during the coronavirus crisis

All major media outlets have reported on coronavirus cases, while a number of personalities in the air are working from home as a precaution. On Tuesday, Robin Roberts announced that he will begin to co-anchor ABC. Good morning america from your home for concerns of being vulnerable to serious illness because you have a pre-existing condition.

Scott and Wallace said the six employees who have the virus "are recovering and feeling as good as can be expected, and most of them experience only minor symptoms."

They also said they have established additional protocols to further reduce the number of employees at the network's New York office. That includes completely stopping bookings on the studio and taxpayer appearances, and those numbers appear remotely. Most video editors will work remotely in New York and Washington. They also said that there may be additional programming changes due to the reduction.

The full memo is below:

Dear colleagues,

We wanted to take this opportunity to inform you of all the steps we are taking to protect the health and safety of our employees during this crisis.

As you know, we have communicated all the positive evidence we have received to the entire FOX News Media operation. As expected, we have two more cases in the New York office, bringing the total to six, and all affected individuals have been notified. One employee worked on the 43rd floor and was the last in the building on March 12, and another employee worked on the 20th floor and was the last on March 20.

We look forward to continuing to receive reports of more positive evidence as New York is now at the epicenter and we will communicate them to all affected employees who are currently working in 1211 and unable to work remotely. The vast majority of our workforce is now teleworking, so they have not had to face the problems associated with every positive case.

Following the advice of medical professionals, we have personally contacted all persons who may have been affected and instructed all who worked directly with these two employees to self-quarantine. We continue to take all necessary precautions and follow each protocol, which includes deep cleaning of all surfaces with which these employees were in contact, in addition to the daily disinfection and disinfection that has been carried out several times a day in all areas of the building. as well as density and interaction reductions. Extensive commercial grade cleaning procedures began on February 26 throughout our operation and have continued several times a day, especially with all shared spaces and common areas.

We are pleased to report that all six employees who tested positive are recovering and feeling as good as can be expected, and most of them express only minor symptoms. We wish everyone a speedy recovery and we want to take this opportunity to remind you of the basics of this new normal for the health and safety of all employees:

Wash your hands frequently and practice good hygiene for the health and protection of everyone who works in our buildings at this time. Just as important, keep your distance while working in the office – everything that can be done over the phone or Zoom, even on the same floor or building, should be. Also, take your temperature every morning before going to work; Following the advice of the doctors we have been in constant consultation with, anyone with a temperature above 100.4 ° F should not enter any of our buildings.

As we reached out to the first conference call address for the entire employee network on March 6 and in various memoranda since then, we advise all employees to immediately notify their manager or human resources partner if they have had contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID -19 OR if they have been in close contact / living with someone who has it. Any contact along these lines may warrant quarantine.

Also, as we said earlier, if you are sick, tell your manager and do not enter the building if you are not already telecommuting. As always, there are multiple resources available to all employees, including telemedicine options and the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which are detailed on our intranet site, Backstage.

To that end, we have implemented the following protocols in an effort to further reduce the footprint in New York and limit interaction as much as possible:

1) We have completely ceased bookings in the studio on both linear platforms and all guests appear remotely or via Skype.

2) We have now ceased all collaborator appearances in the study and all appear via remote controls.

3) Most of our video editors will now work remotely in NY and DC.

4) Our hair and makeup kits have been completely reduced at the New York and DC offices.

5) MPG has transitioned to a mostly remote schedule.

6) Schedule changes will continue to be implemented on some of our platforms as needed with a reduction in hours whenever possible. Our programming leadership team is continually working on this and will communicate any directives.

Reminders – Food and transportation:

For our New York employees: all 3rd The cafeteria on the floor is open from 7:30 to 3:00 PM on weekdays. This is an alternative to healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks that we offer seven days a week.

For our DC employees, we opened the Monumental Market so everyone could buy free drinks and snacks. Last Friday, we began providing three take-out meals to everyone who enters the office, which will continue seven days a week.

We are providing a $ 75 stipend per day and an Uber business code to travel to and from work if needed.

If you don't have the essential workforce identification badge we created for all non-telecommuting employees, please contact your manager.

We are extremely proud of everyone who has worked incredibly hard to keep our operations running smoothly during this crisis while providing 24/7 public service to Americans.

We will continue to keep you informed on a regular basis.

Thanks for everything,

Suzanne and Jay