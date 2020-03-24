Four best hockey moments from & # 39; The Office & # 39;

On March 24, 2005, the American version of "The Office,quot;, one of the best television comedies of the 21st century, premiered.

%MINIFYHTMLa7eb71cf381316cc7682d4d5ef4d308e11% %MINIFYHTMLa7eb71cf381316cc7682d4d5ef4d308e12%

We were introduced to the quirky employees of Dunder Mifflin, which was, yes, based in a hockey town: Wilkes-Barre Scranton, Penn., The home of the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL affiliate, the Penguins.

Another interesting nugget related to hockey: Steve Carell, who played the main character Michael Scott, grew up playing hockey in Massachusetts and actually played college hockey at Denison University Div. III.

"I'm the LeBron James of recreational league hockey," he told Rachel Nichols in 2014. "There was a period of time when I thought, 'Wow, maybe I could play this professionally.'"

What a Michael Scott thing to say.

With that, here is a quick look at the four best hockey moments from "The Office,quot;.

MORE: Ranking of the 20 best sports moments of & # 39; The Office & # 39;

"Michael's birthday,quot;

Season 2, Episode 19

Hockey reference: To celebrate Michael's birthday, the staff heads to the local ice hockey rink. Of course Michael is always a little extreme and comes out with all his hockey gear: laced Louisville gloves, Tackla pants, Bauer helmet without chin strap and Easton composite stick, and after poking around some skaters like Jim and Pam, he, of course, looks at Toby in the glass.

via GIPHY

However, the best hockey reference is Dwight's gift, a black Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins t-shirt with the number 1 and "From Dwight,quot; on the nameplate.

Memorable quote: "Yes, I've been practically skating my whole life. I thought about playing in the NHL but you're so much on the road that you don't have time to spend with your wife and kids (dramatic pause) and I really want a wife and kids." – Michael Scott

Fun fact: Jenna Fischer, who is a big fan of the St. Louis Blues, is really a good skater, as she told TV Guide when the episode came out in 2006. She had to learn for her role in "Blades of Glory,quot; but for television, she couldn't show her abilities.

"I have no routines in the movie, but it was important to be able to skate well," he wrote. "They started giving me lessons and I was getting pretty good. It was just then that I found out about this episode of The Office. We decided that Pam (Beesly) was not a great skater. She has to lean on Jim. So when I you see spinning on the ice, I'm just acting. "

From the 2019 Stanley Cup Final: Jim and Pam from & # 39; The Office & # 39; a divided house

"Midnight threat level,quot;

Season 7, Episode 17

Hockey reference: Ten years later, Michael releases his action film "Threat Level Midnight,quot;, where he, secret agent Michael Scarn, must prevent Goldenface (played by Jim Halpert) from exploiting the NHL All-Star Game. To save the game, he has to learn to play hockey, and as we already know, Carell knows how to skate; He showed off an elegant footwork and a great shot.

Memorable quote: "Hey! We have sports games again." – Billy the bartender (Andy Bernard)

MORE: Six Things You Didn't Know About The Basketball Game Episode & # 39; The Office & # 39;

Fun fact: BJ Novak, the writer of the episode, chose the NHL All-Star Game because "the star games are a bit flashy, silly, and insignificant compared to the championship games, but I could see Michael Scott falling for his appeal and confusing them with Something very important.

He added: "Michael would have chosen hockey because he can skate and he would want to show off."

"The client,quot;

Season 2, Episode 7

Hockey reference: Everyone is discussing their worst first dates in the kitchen, and Pam says hers was when she went to a minor league hockey game where the date brought her brother and while she was in the bathroom, the game ended and they left without she. The kicker? It was his then-fiance Roy.

Memorable quote: "I have to send some faxes." – Pam to Jim when he makes fun of her staying in the game.

Fun fact no 1: This is the episode where staff find the script for "Threat Level Midnight,quot; and read the table.

Fun fact no 2: Honestly, what happened to Pam is not as bad as this:

This Tweet recently caught the attention of thousands. It happened in a @SanJoseSharks game. A professional jogger says the man's behavior is not surprising. 🤦🏻‍♀️ He took the "ghost effect,quot; to another level, during the "handcuff season,quot;. What? Dating trends to get rid of, @ 11p # abc7now pic.twitter.com/F7udeC1SO4 – Amanda del Castillo (@ AmandaABC7) December 31, 2019

"Michael Scott Paper Company,quot;

Season 5, Episode 23

Hockey reference: The episode features the new paper company powered by Michael, Pam, and Ryan Howard. In his shared office space, on the dry-erase board, Michael cited the famous Wayne Gretzky quote, with a touch unique to Michael Scott.

Memorable quote: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. "- Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott