Forty years later, El Salvador's war has not yet ended | Gang violence

Forty years ago, on March 24, 1980, the iconic Salvadoran archbishop Oscar Romero was murdered by a sniper while saying mass.

The murder, which was partly orchestrated from notorious right-wing extremist and death squad leader Roberto d & # 39; Aubuisson, helped plunge El Salvador definitively into a 12-year civil war that killed more than 75,000 people.

A post-war United Nations truth commission attributed The blame lies on approximately 85 percent of the serious acts of violence committed during this war against "agents of the State,quot; and allied paramilitary groups and death squads.

But the guilt hardly stops there.

Shortly before his death, Romero, who had become an advocate for the poor and a staunch critic of capitalism, arguing that "The root of all violence is institutional violence,quot; – wrote a letter then-US President Jimmy Carter. In it, he urged Carter to withhold military aid to the Salvadoran junta in light of the rampant killings, enforced disappearances, and other atrocities that were already occurring in the country.

& # 39; Right-wing terrorism & # 39;

And yet, despite all of Carter's alleged concern for "human rights," the aid was carried out, as it would be during the later administrations of Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, which eventually joined. billions of dollars lethal stimulus value for a happy right-hander manic trigger.

But, hey, this was the Cold War, and the future of capitalist tyranny (forgiveness, freedom, and democracy) was at stake.

It turns out that Romero was not the only one to let Carter know about the disposition of the land in El Salvador.

In his book Weakness and deception: the dirty war of the United States and El Salvador, former New York Times correspondent Raymond Bonner points out that, just days before Romero's murder, Carter's own ambassador to El Salvador, Robert White, wrote in a classified cable: "The daily total of deaths, many of them teenagers with marks of brutal torture, the result of right-wing terrorism. "

White's analysis did not succumb to the anti-communist hysteria that was so fashionable in Washington, either. In El Salvador, "the rich and powerful have systematically defrauded the poor and have denied eighty percent of people a voice in the affairs of their country," the diplomat explained, adding that the incipient conflict was not the fault of the good communist threat. but rather "decades of oppression and a studied rejection by the elite of making concessions to the masses."

Help gates

White's reference to "terrorism,quot; was not the only time that the word t was used in the El Salvador context, by the same US officials.

A 1993 New York Times Article quotes then-US Representative Robert G Torricelli (D-NJ) saying that "it was now clear that while the Reagan Administration certified the progress of human rights in El Salvador they knew the terrible truth that the Salvadoran army was involved in a widespread campaign of terror and torture. "

Granted, this had already been clear for about 12 years or so. In a horribly shameless episode, Reagan certified El Salvador's supposedly improved human rights performance, a condition for once again opening the floodgates of US aid, just after 1981 slaughter about 1,000 civilians in the city of The Mozote by the Atlacatl battalion trained and equipped by the United States of the Salvadoran army.

Furthermore, the same NYT article mentions that Reagan's team "withheld their own evidence,quot; of the death squad's activities from the conspirator of the Romero murder, Roberto d & # 39; Aubuisson, "of members of Congress that argued that Washington should not have dealings with terrorists. "

Neoliberal violence

The late D & # 39; Aubuisson, it should be mentioned, was so excessively right-wing that he perceived that even certain American policies communist in nature. He was also the founder of the Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (ARENA) party, which ruled the country from 1989 to 2009 and continues to be an important political force.

Who said terrorists can't be conventional anyway?

Meanwhile, the United States' blame for the violent landscape in El Salvador extends far beyond the civil war.

During the conflict, countless Salvadorans fled north to the United States, many of them to Los Angeles, where gangs formed as a means of communal self-defense. When the war ended, the United States undertook mass deportations of gang members returning to a country whose infrastructure and social fabric had already been destroyed.

Now the savior ranges among the most violent murder capitals in the world. But while there is a prevailing trend to reduce the accord to gang violence, period, the reality is much more complex.

As Dr. Steven Osuna of California State University points out in a recent paper on the "transnational moral panic,quot; that surrounds the Salvadoran Mara SalvatruchaMS-13), the violence perpetrated by these marginalized populations "will never equal the cruelty of what neoliberalism and transnational capital have produced for the majority of the country: alienation, domestic uncertainty and despair."

Endless war?

Observing that El Salvador began the 21st century with levels of inequality, poverty and migration even higher than at the end of the civil war in 1992, indicating, of course, that the socioeconomic causes of the conflict were not resolved, Osuna postulates that " the violence of poverty … is rooted in exploitative capitalist relations of the past and present, which are exacerbated by neoliberalism and punitive populism. "

In other words, some of what Romero said.

And what do you know: the party responsible for dragging El Salvador into the post-war neoliberal abyss was none other than the AENA of D & # 39; Aubuisson, with great moral support, no doubt, from that neoliberal giant known as the United States.

Today, the United States delightfully persists in supporting the Salvadoran state security forces known for extrajudicial executions and other serious human rights abuses, while Salvadorans fleeing the violent environment face increasingly fanatical militarism United States border.

In fact, one February Human Rights Watch report documented how the United States has literally been deporting Salvadoran migrants to death.

And as the United States continues to support institutional violence in a terrorized country for a long time, it can be safely said that, 40 years after the start of the civil war in El Salvador, the war continues.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.