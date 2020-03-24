Foreign tourists face hostility in India amid coronavirus panic | India News

%MINIFYHTMLd43e24a8f6c09a265c1e6313365a1d5211% %MINIFYHTMLd43e24a8f6c09a265c1e6313365a1d5212%

Mumbai, India – When the 35-year-old Israeli traveler Sharon Shalev decided to move to the Indian coastal state of Goa in mid-February after spending a few months in the country, she did not have the coronavirus in mind. After all, India had only seen three confirmed cases by then.

But that began to change, as more and more COVID-19 cases began to be registered in India. Ten days ago, when the Indian government announced that it would suspend visas for all incoming travelers except a handful of categories, Shalev decided that staying in Goa, known for its sandy beaches and idyllic surroundings, would be safer than risking your trip. . .

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd43e24a8f6c09a265c1e6313365a1d5213% %MINIFYHTMLd43e24a8f6c09a265c1e6313365a1d5214%

But last week, his landlady, an elderly woman from Goa, asked Shalev to evacuate the apartment and locked it, fearing that the Israeli citizen might be carrying the virus that has killed more than 16,000 worldwide.

%MINIFYHTMLd43e24a8f6c09a265c1e6313365a1d5215% %MINIFYHTMLd43e24a8f6c09a265c1e6313365a1d5216%

Shalev tried to find other accommodation in the same area, but she failed. "Her neighbor, another elderly woman, told me that she also had rooms to rent, but that she preferred that it be left empty rather than give it to a foreigner."

And Shalev is not the only one left in the lurch.

As India's COVID-19 cases increase rapidly, so does panic and fear among the locals.

At some of the country's hottest tourist spots, foreign tourists find it difficult to obtain refuge, with terrified guesthouses and hotels rejecting them, or worse, as Shalev discovered, evicting them.

For many others, their interactions with locals are marked by suspicion and rudeness, from being asked to leave restaurants to being denied a taxi ride.

Closing doors

Many believe that behind this panic among locals about the spread of the virus through foreign tourists is a mix of context and panic, fueled by disinformation. Much of this is due to the extensive use of Indian social media, especially WhatsApp with over 200 million users.

According to data released by the Indian government, India saw 10.89 million foreign tourists in 2019, generating $ 30 billion in foreign exchange earnings for the South Asian nation.

However, among the first cases of COVID-19 that India reported were a group of 15 Italian tourists who tested positive #. That, and the fact that the majority of COVID-19 cases in India continue to be those with a recent travel history, have raised suspicions of people in places frequented by tourists, locals say.

"There is a genuine sense of fear among people that foreign tourists may be carriers, because the virus has come to India from abroad." said Durgadas Kamat, a national spokesperson for the Goa Forward Party, a regional political party based in Goa, which sees about one million foreign tourists annually.

"So it is natural. People no longer want to take risks, especially after what is happening in different countries."

Michael Jules found himself fighting similar battles. Jules, 33, of American nationality, and his Indian partner, Ankita (both names changed to protect their identities), decided that there could be no safer place than the latter's paternal home in the northern city of Lucknow, a where they were heading in mid-February.

Lucknow is the capital of the most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh, a state that reported its first case only on March 12.

"I had not seen another foreigner and was concerned about how people would react to my presence in this gated community. My intuition was correct … They told me to stay low and not be seen (by my hosts)," Jules said.

That helped, only to a limited degree. When cases began to emerge, domestic help refused to go to Ankita's house citing Jules' presence.

The managers of the building where the house was also intervened, pressuring his parents to evict him. Jules had no choice but to leave; The couple drove for more than seven hours, through more than 530 km (329 miles) to reach New Delhi on Sunday, when Indian authorities ordered a national closure.

"Not only am I forced to jeopardize my health by traveling during an epidemic, when food, accommodation and transportation are problematic, but this has also affected our relationship with Ankita's parents," Jules said.

Panic and fear

In early March, India had registered only three cases of COVID-19. In three weeks, that number has seen a 100-fold increase, and there are now more than 500 cases on Tuesday morning.

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India has led many to react with fear, panic, and even racism. Across the country, there are reports of racist attacks on people from the northeast region of India bordering China, suspected of carrying the virus.

Much of this has also been leaked through various travel forums on social media, especially on Facebook. Locals often scoff at the fervent requests for help and relief from stranded tourists in different parts of India, some of whom even ask these tourists to "return to their countries."

Many other travelers are preparing for a turbulent time.

For Dannie Sowden, 35, a UK citizen who runs a therapy business in Jaipur, this has been a turbulent time. Sowden was made uncomfortable in taxis, asked to leave restaurants, and says she has been the target of hostile glances in public spaces.

"I think people are obsessed with the fact that the virus was brought in by someone from outside and are so concerned that they let fear take over and things escalate. After all, it is much easier to blame someone else and attribute to her fears. " to external factors. Although scared or not, I don't think there's any justification for this type of behavior, "he said.

Fearing for his personal safety, a few days ago, he decided that he would not leave home, even before the government could impose travel restrictions.

Natalia Lagodzka, a Polish national, currently in the northern city of Jaisalmer, was traumatized and scared after being asked to leave the weekend by the hotel she was staying in, because they wanted to close the night before the national closure.

Initially, other hotels refused to let her in, asking for a medical certificate confirming that she was healthy. Lagodzka says she would have been homeless, had it not been for the intervention of the local police that helped her obtain the certificate.

Ambivalent response

So far, the Indian authorities have not addressed this. Instead, one of the responses from the local Indian authorities has been to ban tourists. Some of the states that banned tourists include popular tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Indian-administered Kashmir and Nagaland.

Last weekThe government of Kerala, a hugely popular tourist destination that saw more than a million footfalls by foreign tourists in 2018, denounced such attacks on foreign tourists, asking locals not to view foreign tourists as carriers of the virus.

But Goa's tourism minister said the state government had imposed restrictions on tourists. "We have decided not to allow new foreign tourists to go to Goa. In fact, we even returned two cruises from Dubai that wanted to dock in Goa last week," Manohar said. Ajgaonkar said to Al Jazeera.

However, Ajgaonkar said the government had not ordered the eviction of any tourists who were already in Goa.

Locals say this ambivalence has led many guest houses to take matters into their own hands.