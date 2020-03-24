Ford works with 3M, GE to manufacture respirators, fans – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – Ford announced Tuesday that it is working with 3M and GE Healthcare to produce medical equipment and protective gear for healthcare workers to help tackle the shortage in the fight against the coronavirus.

Health workers across the country have expressed concern over difficulties in obtaining sufficient critical supplies, such as masks, gloves, and ventilators, to cope with the influx of patients suffering from the highly contagious virus.

Ford said it will work with 3M to produce a new type of motorized air-purifying respirator for healthcare workers, while helping to increase production of 3M's current breathing device. A PAPR has a transparent mask that fits over the face. Air enters through a tube connected to a pump that filters the air. The PAPR will be done with parts from Ford and 3M, the automaker said, including the fans used in the optional Ford F-150 vented seats.

Ford said it is exploring the possibility of producing the device at one of its Michigan factories. 3M will also manufacture the respirators at its own factory, Ford said.

Ford also announced that it is working with GE Healthcare to increase the production of ventilators, sophisticated air pumps needed by some severely ill coronavirus patients. It is unclear exactly how Ford will help GE make more fans.

"By working with 3M and GE, we have trained our teams of engineers and designers to be quick and creative in helping to rapidly expand production of this vital equipment," said Ford CEO Jim Hackett in the announcement of the company. "We have been in regular dialogue with federal, state and local officials to understand the areas of greatest need."

The automaker also said it will work with the United Auto Workers Union to assemble clear plastic face shields that protect people from possible infectious body fluids. Ford-designed masks are being tested in Detroit-area hospitals. They could be used by healthcare workers, but also by others, such as store employees, who must deal regularly with the public.

Ford is also using 3D printers at its Advanced Manufacturing Center to create disposable air filter respirators. Once approved, Ford said, the company could initially have 1,000 skins per month, but hopes to increase production as quickly as possible.

Other major American automakers have also made similar announcements.

General Motors said last Friday that it was going to work with Ventec Life Systems to help increase its production of ventilators for hospital patients. On Monday, the two companies announced that Ventec "is now planning exponentially larger production of fans as quickly as possible,quot; as a result of the partnership.

GM said it is also looking to produce the devices at its Kokomo, Indiana electronics assembly plant.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said on Twitter that his company could make fans if necessary.

Last Saturday he tweeted that he had "a long engineering discussion with Medtronic about next-generation fans."

Medtronic confirmed that it has had conversations with Musk.

However, Musk has not given any specific timeline for producing fans, and did not say what his companies and Medtronic could do together. Tesla spokesmen did not respond to requests for more information.

"Medtronic will work with Tesla and others to try to solve this fan supply challenge," a Medtronic spokesperson told CNN Business in an email. The company also did not provide any information on how Musk's companies could assist in producing more fans.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters that Musk had donated 1,000 fans. Musk later tweeted that those fans had been purchased in China,

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also announced on Monday that it would produce up to 1 million protective face masks per week that it would donate to hospitals, police and emergency personnel caring for patients with coronavirus.

The four automakers announced last week that they would temporarily shut down production of cars and SUVs at their US factories. USA Before the coronavirus outbreak.

