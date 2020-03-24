For Afghanistan already in danger, cutting US aid is a big push

KABUL, Afghanistan – As President Trump repeatedly expressed fatigue with the long Afghan war, the concern among leaders in Kabul was not that the United States would withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, but would cut crucial funds.
On Tuesday, a day after frustrated US officials announced $ 1 billion in immediate aid cuts and threatened to cut an additional $ 1 billion next year, President Ashraf Ghani put on a brave face.
In a speech to the nation, Mr. Ghani said that his government had contingency plans and that aid cuts would not affect core functions.
But privately, several of its top officials, as well as lawmakers and economists, expressed deep concern.
The United States cut aid because Afghan leaders were unable to resolve a political impasse that threatens to derail a US plan to end the long conflict.
But Afghans now fear that the decision will push the country, it depends almost entirely on foreign aid, beyond the tipping point. They believe that it could lead to the disintegration of an already defied government and the disintegration of a tired and overburdened security force.
Afghanistan uses foreign aid not only to pay basic expenses, but also for its war against the resurgence of the Taliban. Mr. Ghani has said that his army would not last more than six months if the United States cut the funds. At the end of the Soviet invasion in the 1980s, the Moscow-backed government of Afghanistan collapsed when money ran out.
“The fight continues in 10 to 16 provinces every day. More than 50 percent of our people are below the poverty line and we are primarily dependent on international aid, "said Shahgul Rezai, a member of the Afghan parliament." Afghanistan may not be able to survive the reduction. "
Now the country is facing not only the shock of an abrupt cut in funds, but also several other crises, a divided government, the furious war with the Taliban and the spread of the coronavirus, which have brought it to the brink.
On Tuesday, Afghanistan's health minister said the coronavirus could infect up to 80 percent of the population. The US-led NATO military mission said four of its service members had tested positive and 1,500 were being evaluated.
Months of political tension, leading to a divided government in which two men declared themselves presidents, tested the limits of the unity of the Afghan forces, already exhausted by a bloody fight with the Taliban. Some officials fear cracks may arise in the force, which has It only cost the United States about $ 90 billion to build.
"The reduction will not only affect civilian aid provided by the United States, but will also affect the Afghan military, which is highly dependent on US aid," said Abdul Qader Qalatwal, another lawmaker. "If they don't get the support they need, there may be factions within the military, which may even lead to the division of Afghanistan."
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the cuts after the last ditch, failed in negotiations between the two rival Afghan leaders, did not provide details on which aid sectors would be affected. But given the amount, it would necessarily reduce funding for the Afghan forces.
The United States provides about $ 4 billion in security aid each year and approximately $ 500 million in civil aid. About 75 percent of Afghanistan's public spending each year depends on international donations.
General Austin S. Miller, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, sought to reassure Afghan security leaders about the commitment of the United States government. He called for neutrality for the security forces, a role he has repeatedly found himself playing during the political crisis.
"We will leave the policy to resolve itself," General Miller said in a video conference with Afghan security leaders. "We know that we will overcome political difficulties."
Pompeo arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, traveling to the other side of the world during the coronavirus crisis to see if he could accomplish what weeks of diplomacy. his special envoy on the ground had failed. The victory of President Ghani, who was declared the winner of a second term in last fall's elections, is being challenged by his rival Abdullah Abdullah, who also claimed the presidency.
Political instability has been a hallmark of the American presence in Afghanistan, often undermining both war and development efforts. Three of the four elections since the US invasion have been disputed to the point of requiring US intervention.
When Ghani pushed for elections last September, just as the United States was finalizing a deal with the Taliban, many feared that a political crisis over the results was inevitable and could tear the country apart before the government sat down. other side of the table. the taliban
Mr. Ghani and Mr. Abdullah were also entangled in an electoral dispute in 2014, when Secretary of State John Kerry spent several days in Kabul negotiating a coalition government that made President Ghani and Mr. Abdullah the boss. government executive.
Last month, when the electoral commission declared Mr. Ghani the winner and Mr. Abdullah immediately yelled, the United States refrained from acknowledging Mr. Ghani's victory for nearly two weeks. He hopes he can use formal recognition as a lever to unite the two leaders in a united government and shift the focus to the stalled peace process.
But the two men could not reach an agreement.
Abdullah, who says Ghani hastened the vote auditing process and won unfairly by a small margin, was willing to accept a version of the coalition government similar to the one negotiated after 2014, as long as the 2019 election results were nullified. and Mr. Ghani's legitimacy as president came from a political understanding.
Mr. Ghani, on the other hand, was willing to give Mr. Abdullah a role in the peace process and the positions of his allies in the cabinet. But he was firm in not repeating the failed 2014 experiment in the double-edged government.
Mr. Ghani went ahead with his inauguration, in a show of force, as his close circle advised him to do so, according to two senior officials. That led to Mr. Abdullah opening as well.
When Mister Pompeo arrived, the knot had become too complicated to undo.
A senior state department official, in comments to reporters before Pompeo began an eight-hour effort between the two leaders, made clear that the secretary of state had severely warned of the consequences if the two rivals did not unite. .
They did not.
"The United States is disappointed in them and in what their conduct means for Afghanistan and our shared interests," Pompeo said in a harsh statement shortly after leaving Afghanistan, announcing the reduction in aid. "Their failure has damaged relations between the United States and Afghanistan and, unfortunately, disgraces those Afghans, Americans, and coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasures in the fight to build a new future for this country."
Laurel Miller, director of the Asia Program at International Crisis Group and a former US diplomat who dealt with Afghanistan, said that US governments had in the past hesitated to use aid as leverage because their strategy depended on the survival and success of the Afghan government. .
"Large cuts in aid would mean that the United States no longer views government survival as necessary to protect American interests," said Miller.
A senior Afghan official said the failure of the United States to unite the factions around the peace process had raised a revealing prospect: Many of Afghanistan's political factions may already be positioning themselves for new alliances after the United States' departure. , following the signals of American rivals like Russia or Iran
Several senior Afghan officials acknowledged that the political crisis between Ghani and Abdullah, at a time when the United States had already announced its gradual departure from Afghanistan, was only benefiting the Taliban who were waiting in the wings.
That a disappointed Mr. Pompeo flew from Kabul to Qatar and met with the deputy Taliban leader reinforced the American focus on not allowing the Afghan political crisis to derail the way out of the war. The deputy, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Pompeo in a corner of Qatar on a military base that the host country shares with the United States.
Statements from both sides said the troop withdrawal was proceeding as scheduled.
Fahim Abed contributed reporting.