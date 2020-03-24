For Afghanistan already in danger, cutting US aid is a big push

The United States cut aid because Afghan leaders were unable to resolve a political impasse that threatens to derail a US plan to end the long conflict.

But Afghans now fear that the decision will push the country, it depends almost entirely on foreign aid, beyond the tipping point. They believe that it could lead to the disintegration of an already defied government and the disintegration of a tired and overburdened security force.

Afghanistan uses foreign aid not only to pay basic expenses, but also for its war against the resurgence of the Taliban. Mr. Ghani has said that his army would not last more than six months if the United States cut the funds. At the end of the Soviet invasion in the 1980s, the Moscow-backed government of Afghanistan collapsed when money ran out.

“The fight continues in 10 to 16 provinces every day. More than 50 percent of our people are below the poverty line and we are primarily dependent on international aid, "said Shahgul Rezai, a member of the Afghan parliament." Afghanistan may not be able to survive the reduction. "

Now the country is facing not only the shock of an abrupt cut in funds, but also several other crises, a divided government, the furious war with the Taliban and the spread of the coronavirus, which have brought it to the brink.