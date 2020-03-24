Food Assistance – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

North Texas school districts have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If you need help with meals in the coming weeks, check out the resources below.

Texans can dial 2-1-1 (option 6) for information on COVID-19 and local community resources on health care, utilities, food, housing, and more. Due to demand, waiting times can be high.

The State Department of Health Services has established a COVID-19 Call Center and set up an email box to receive incoming questions from the general public. Email: [email protected] DSHS COVID-19 Call Center: 877-570-9779 or 2-1-1

Tarrant Area Food Bank

NorthTexas Food Bank

The united way

Feeding America

If you have housing problems or are at risk of becoming homeless, call 817-996-8800 or click this link to complete a helpline form.