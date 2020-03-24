Floyd Mayweather allegedly yelled that he was going to 'kill' the late ex Josie Harris in a violent beating

Instagram

The mother of all three children of the retired athlete reportedly wrote a revealing unpublished book detailing the domestic abuse he suffered at the hands of the boxing champion during their relationship.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.The late former Josie Harris suffered domestic abuse at the hands of the retired athlete when they were still together. The 40-year-old mother of three reportedly shared details of their tumultuous relationship in a revealing book, the excerpt of which was shared by a friend of Josie's. The friend, who claimed to be concerned about Josie, explained that she decided to share the excerpt because "Josie deserves her voice to be heard, now more than ever."

According to The Sun, who obtained the extract, Josie claimed that Floyd once "almost killed her" after a violent beating in front of her three children. During the 2010 attack, the former professional boxer allegedly grabbed her by the hair while she was still sleeping, dragged her across the room in her Las Vegas home "like a rag doll" before repeatedly hitting her on the head and screaming. , "I'm going to kill you, king".

Josie wrote in the unpublished book: "My eyes widened to the sound of my own screaming. Pain shot through my skull when I looked up and saw Floyd. He was holding the back of my hair, standing over me with one hand. hitting the back of my head with the other … dragging me off the couch and pulling me across the room. The furniture in the living room was falling off when he was pulling me like a rag doll. "

Floyd and Josie's three children, Jirah, Zion and Koraun, ages 7, 9 and 11, allegedly pleaded with their father to stop. Josie said she implored him, "Floyd, listen to your children. You're doing this in front of your children …" But it didn't end there. "Before I could say anything, Floyd squeezed my hair again and hit the back of my neck …" Josie wrote.

"I was determined to teach myself a lesson. I could see it in his eyes. But I knew I couldn't go to bed, so I defended myself," he said. She, however, had no chance against Floyd's strength and "was afraid now." Josie said she was afraid for her life when Floyd yelled at her, "I'll stop hitting you when you fall, b *** h!"

Josie said her children tried to get help, but Floyd and her friend prevented them from doing so. Her son Koraun eventually managed to jump over the fence and get help from security, who then called 911, while Floyd fled the scene.

Josie suffered a concussion, a possible concussion, and a sprained left arm due to the beating. She recalled feeling "so lonely and scared" when paramedics took her to the ambulance, describing the incident as "agonizing and humiliating" since it happened in front of her children.

While Josie admitted that their relationship was volatile and that it was not the first time he had mistreated her, the 2010 incident was the last straw. "He had hit me before and had been violent with him in our relationship," he confessed. "But I knew this should be the last hit."

Floyd was behind bars for two months when he was convicted of attacking Josie and they separated. The two, however, seemed to maintain a good relationship as the 43-year-old boxing promoter paid tribute to his ex after his sudden death on March 9. He flooded her Instagram page with photos of her a few days later, calling her "My Angel," "My Heart," "My Love," "My Rock," "My Friend," "My Sunshine," and "My Kiss." other sweet things.