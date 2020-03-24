Filmfare celebrated the strong bond of steel with the stars with our Powered by Partner, Shyam Steel

Shyam Steel was thrilled to partner with Filmfare for the most glamorous and sensational night in Guwahati on the 15thth February 2020.

The glamorous B-town brigade appeared at its best expressing its views to the host on the Red Carpet: Angela Rebello on the key to solid relationships, flexible couples and much more …

For the past six decades, Shyam Steel has been instrumental in shaping a strong nation. With steel products, unmatched in quality and purity, the brand has been the foundation for several mega projects across the country, including metropolitan railways, airports and ports, oil refineries, bridges and dams, sports complexes, etc.

Undoubtedly, Shyam Steel lives up to every word of its claim, "Flexi-Strong Matlab Hamesha Ke Liye Strong,quot;. This is because Shyam Steel boasts of TMT reinforcing bars that are "Flexi-Strong,quot; in nature, meaning they have the perfect balance of strength and flexibility. This allows the reinforcing bars to protect homes and keep them strong for generation. The Shyam Steel consumer app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

"It is a great honor for us to be part of the internationally renowned Filmfare Awards: the Oscars of India! This marks the beginning of our first great leap towards our brand – says Shyam Steel worldwide Lalit Beriwala –Director – Shyam Steel.