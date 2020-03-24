Fetty Wap's wife is divorcing him – he claims he has a baby on the way!

Fetty Wap shocked the world last year when it looked like she had left her player behind and decided to get married. Not long after the couple said "I do,quot; there were clearly problems in paradise.

Leanda González revealed a few months after her secret wedding, that her husband was abusing her and that he was also cheating on her.

It seemed that the couple had reconciled for a short period, but Leandra has been responding to fan comments where she clarifies that she no longer wants to be with the rapper.

It seems that he has reached the last straw because González has officially filed for divorce. She has revealed to fans that she got another woman pregnant!

Fetty turned to social media to affirm that González was acting on Instagram to secure a place in Love and Hip Hop, a program in which two women with whom he had already dated were already.

She rejected him asking him to finalize the documents and congratulated him on having a new baby.

Meanwhile, another of her baby's mother's claims that the artist used her son's birthday as an excuse for his wife not to go through any drama on March 23.

However, Lezhae Zeona claims that she didn't even see the boy on his birthday.

This occurs shortly after Zeona expressed on Instagram about moving on after going through a drama during her pregnancy.

'Do you want to know something? God doesn't really make mistakes. Call me what you want to call me to come back and have a second child with this clown, but guess what? I needed my son! I swear, I was never forcefully forced as I was while pregnant with him! Before my pregnancy with my son, I was madly in love with my BD. He would do anything to me, without respecting me in public and in private, and I never had enough. But when I got pregnant with my son, this raped my shit and it was undeniable that I couldn't do it with him anymore! It was undeniable that I had to let him go and move on! I needed exactly that and that was God's way of giving and I fully accept. "

Lezhae warned his followers not to have children with "failures,quot;.

As of now, Fetty is believed to have seven children with six baby mothers.



