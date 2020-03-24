Fetty Wap and separated wife exchange insults on Instagram

%MINIFYHTMLc41fde01219af9b2df517991010b8da211% %MINIFYHTMLc41fde01219af9b2df517991010b8da212%

There is no love lost between Fetty Wap and his separated wife Leandra K. Gonzalez. After the rapper allegedly filed for her divorce and cited adultery as the reason, the former couple was fighting on social media with Fetty accusing her of living for a drama.

He wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday, March 23, "Doing all this to be on Love n Hip Hop … Just watch how it all unfolds." Although she didn't mention anyone, it was highly likely that Fetty was shading Leandra with her post.

Leandra responded quickly in a long post on her own page that said, "LMFAO. Doing all this to live a normal, healthy life again! Without the drama and nonsense. Willie wasn't messing with me because I've been taking care of my business. All your movements have been public non-stop since n **** s got married & # 39; we are going to finalize the documents and keep pushing. Thank you kindly. "

He also hinted that Fetty is expecting another baby. "And congratulations on your baby who came along the way. Blessings for blessings." Also, she criticized the rapper for being "a nonexistent husband", and wrote: "Let me divorce LHH. Yes, it doesn't make sense because you have been a 'nonexistent' husband like Cmon. But …"

Fetty and Leandra first went public with their relationship at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards post-party, where he was seen in a video dancing to a song as he held the hands of his lady who was sitting next to him. The couple married on August 3 in Toronto, but it wasn't until September that she revealed their nuptials. "We got married even before this tour started. Please let him go and be happy for us," the Canadian businesswoman said in a post, before discrediting claims that they were only married by citizenship.

However, the couple sparked divided rumors in November last year.