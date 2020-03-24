Facing prison, soccer star Luka Jovic apologizes for breaking Serbia's COVID-19 quarantine order

%MINIFYHTMLfa7bb8f45c466128d5a5a7cadf76123c11% %MINIFYHTMLfa7bb8f45c466128d5a5a7cadf76123c12%

The Real Madrid forward insists that he has tested negative for coronavirus twice before flying home from Spain to see his pregnant girlfriend, Sofija Milosevic.

Real Madrid soccer star Luka Jovic He faces jail after breaking a quarantine order to visit his model girlfriend.

The athlete and his teammates were advised to self-isolate in Spain earlier this month after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, but Jovic reportedly ignored the rules and flew to Serbia to see his pregnant girlfriend Sofija Milosevic.

The soccer star is reportedly under investigation in his homeland.

"We have negative examples of soccer stars making millions abroad and when they return to Serbia, they do not isolate themselves as required," Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic reportedly told reporters.

But Jovic insists that he was unaware of Serbia's quarantine policy and that he has tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

"While I was in Spain, I had negative results for the coronavirus, and I decided to travel to Serbia to help and support our people and to be close to my family, according to my club," he wrote on social media, according to TMZ.

"When I landed in Serbia, I tested negative for coronavirus again. I am very sorry that some people did their work in a non-professional manner and did not give me the correct instructions on how to behave in self-isolation."