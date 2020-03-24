Facebook is "trying to keep the lights on,quot; as traffic skyrockets in a pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – As the coronavirus spread around the world and people everywhere were ordered to stay home, phone calls via Facebook apps doubled. In many countries, messages on Instagram and Facebook shot up by more than 50 percent, while group calls in Italy increased by more than 1,000 percent. And hungry for information, people repeatedly clicked on the virus news on the social network.
Within Facebook, that meant the pressure was on.
"We are trying to keep the lights on here," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, said in an interview last week.
As airlines, hotels, restaurants and other companies struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, Facebook is also working to cope with the consequences. But unlike those other businesses, the Silicon Valley giant is being strained by the coronavirus in a different way: its use is through the roof.
The dizzying traffic and avalanche of new users are now stressing Facebook systems, just as its 45,000 employees are working remotely for the first time. The company is also trying to keep its users' data safe, while employees who review posts for moderate content do so from home. At the same time, Facebook has increased its workload by promising to do more to limit misinformation from the virus.
It's a time of pressure testing for Facebook, which for years has grappled with a backlash over privacy and toxic content, but now has a chance to change that narrative and be seen as an essential communication and information tool during the outbreak.
"The growth in Covid-19 usage is unprecedented across the industry, and we are experiencing new usage records almost every day," Alex Schultz and Jay Parikh, two Facebook vice presidents working on infrastructure, said in a statement. blog post on Tuesday. "Maintaining stability throughout these usage spikes is more challenging than usual now that most of our employees are working from home."
What has prevented the Facebook network from being completely blocked, Zuckerberg said, was that the virus and quarantines have had the biggest impact in just a few areas where Facebook operates. Facebook is banned in China, where the virus first appeared, for example.
The areas with the highest concentration of people using Facebook services during peak hours from home also span time zones, Zuckerberg said, staggering the increase in traffic.
"It really is a great technical challenge," he said. "Basically we are trying to prepare as much as we can." He said Facebook had mobilized its engineers to make sure the company has enough computing capacity and adequate support to handle the surges.
The tension has been compounded by Facebook's workforce adapting to work from home, which has been discouraged in the past.
Company executives have long preached internally that face-to-face meetings and in-person collaboration were critical to Facebook's success. The importance of the in-person conversation was so great that employees from the Singapore to New York offices were frequently asked to travel to the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California for quarterly meetings.
That has made the transition to working from home especially difficult, said four Facebook employees who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public.
To communicate, Facebook employees were told to use BlueJeans, which provides technology for video conferencing calls, they said. But they quickly discovered that the calls were frozen, or that the video quality was so poor that it was difficult to tell who was speaking. Instead, many employees turned to Apple's FaceTime feature, Google's video hangouts, or Zoom conference calls. Some even built their own version of a video conference, according to two employees.
Problems quickly accumulated.
Two days after working from home, some Facebook managers texted engineering teams: limit idle chat on work message boards.
Facebook employees had been posting to those boards at record rates, according to one employee. While some workers shared tips and best practices on how to set up a home office, others shared links to buying heirloom seeds for home farming and instructions on how to sew their own face masks, an employee said.
Other snafus surfaced.
Last week, a bug in the Facebook system started marking thousands of posts from major media outlets such as Politico and The Sydney Morning Herald as spam, resulting in the removal of the posts. It took Facebook a day to fix the bug, as the engineers struggled to communicate remotely with each other about how the bug was introduced and what it would take to fix it.
As they rummaged around, rumors spread among Facebook users about the source of the error, and many accused the company of censoring people's speech. Internally, Facebook managers said that while the error was routine, the amount of time it took to fix it was not.
"This was just a technical error, and we are still doing the autopsy to understand what happened so we can put any learning from that into practice," said Mr. Zuckerberg last week.
Working from home has also made moderating Facebook posts more difficult. This month, Facebook put its army of global outside agency contractors on paid vacation. Those contractors, numbering more than 15,000, are responsible for sorting the posts, images, and videos that stream through Facebook services on a daily basis to rule out sensitive, explicit, or hateful material.
As the outbreak spread, contractors were ordered not to enter the office, where they worked on protected networks behind virtual firewalls to maintain user privacy. Many of those contractors do not have the same technological setup in the home.
Facebook is still trying to figure out how to let contractors keep working. For now, it's up to full-time employees, who don't have the training or the time, to moderate the positions themselves.
Given that, Facebook employees have been asked to remove only the most sensitive and marginal posts, one employee said. The company also told employees that it would rely more on its artificial intelligence systems to bookmark and delete posts.
"I think it is reasonable to expect that for some of the other categories where gravity is not as imminent or extreme, that we can be a little less effective in the short term while we are adjusting to this," said Zuckerberg. said.
While the use of Facebook is increasing, that may not translate into financial gains. Most of the increase in traffic came from the company's messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Messenger, which generate relatively little revenue. And while more people are using top news and Facebook Stories in the main app, the company said it was not immune to a broader pushback in advertising.
"Our business is negatively affected like so many others around the world," said Mr. Schultz and Mr. Parikh in the blog post. "We have seen a weakening in our advertising business in countries taking aggressive measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19."
Zuckerberg said Facebook was doing its best to prepare for the coming weeks, as it does not anticipate problems to lessen anytime soon.
"I've never seen anything like this before," he said.