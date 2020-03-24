Facebook is "trying to keep the lights on,quot; as traffic skyrockets in a pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – As the coronavirus spread around the world and people everywhere were ordered to stay home, phone calls via Facebook apps doubled. In many countries, messages on Instagram and Facebook shot up by more than 50 percent, while group calls in Italy increased by more than 1,000 percent. And hungry for information, people repeatedly clicked on the virus news on the social network.

Within Facebook, that meant the pressure was on.

"We are trying to keep the lights on here," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, said in an interview last week.

As airlines, hotels, restaurants and other companies struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, Facebook is also working to cope with the consequences. But unlike those other businesses, the Silicon Valley giant is being strained by the coronavirus in a different way: its use is through the roof.

The dizzying traffic and avalanche of new users are now stressing Facebook systems, just as its 45,000 employees are working remotely for the first time. The company is also trying to keep its users' data safe, while employees who review posts for moderate content do so from home. At the same time, Facebook has increased its workload by promising to do more to limit misinformation from the virus.