FA has yet to decide on the fate of the football season outside the League | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLcf58e85a91f237871cddaf01968bad1211% %MINIFYHTMLcf58e85a91f237871cddaf01968bad1212%





The Football Association says an official decision has yet to be made on whether to cancel any non-League football

%MINIFYHTMLcf58e85a91f237871cddaf01968bad1213% %MINIFYHTMLcf58e85a91f237871cddaf01968bad1214%

The FA is considering how to end the football season outside of the League from steps five and six, but has not yet made an official decision.

%MINIFYHTMLcf58e85a91f237871cddaf01968bad1215% %MINIFYHTMLcf58e85a91f237871cddaf01968bad1216%

A conference call follows between the FA and the clubs in steps five and six regarding the impact of the coronavirus on the football season.

In a statement, the FA said it "will remain in dialogue and regular consultation with all stakeholders regarding the next steps in the pyramid and the grassroots football of the women's and women's national league, following the impact of the coronavirus.

"An official decision has not yet been made, but we will make a new announcement at the appropriate time."

"Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of clubs, players, staff and supporters during this unprecedented time."

Earlier, the Essex Senior League said prematurely that the rest of the campaign would be canceled, but that a decision had not yet been made to decide whether the teams would be promoted or relegated.

They said: "The consensus was that there is no option to play soccer for the rest of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak."

"Even if the FA were extended, it would not be possible to complete the remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialize in May."

"The FA League Committee will determine the terms of that conclusion, which currently appears to be a 50:50 split between PPG promotion / relegation (points per game) or the complete override of the 2019/20 season.

"That decision is not the leagues to be made, but the FA Leagues Committee. Once a decision is transmitted to the leagues, it will be consistent throughout the NLS system; if the FA decision is null and void, NO There will be no promotion or discount for 2019 / Season 20 ".

There are 14 fan divisions in each of steps five and six: The Combined Counties League, Eastern Counties, Essex Senior, Hellenic, Midland, North West Counties, Northern Counties East, Northern, Southern Counties East, Spartan South Midlands, Spartan South Midlands, Southern Combination, United Counties, Wessex and Western Leagues.

A decision on the National Leagues has yet to be made, but the EFL said last week that its "primary objective,quot; was to end its season.