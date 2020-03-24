FA cancels the football season outside the League in steps five and six | Football news





All football in steps five and six from outside the League has been canceled due to coronavirus

The Football Association canceled the season in steps 5 and 6 that do not belong to the League immediately as a result of the coronavirus.

But no decision has yet been made to decide whether the teams will be promoted or relegated.

Follow a pre-arranged conference call between the FA and club representatives at step five and six leagues, five or six levels below the EFL.

In a statement, the Essex Senior League said: "The consensus was that there is no option for football to be played for the remainder of this season due to the coronavirus outbreak."

"Even if the FA were extended, it would not be possible to complete the remaining games, also subject to being allowed to socialize in May."

"The FA League Committee will determine the terms of that conclusion, which currently appears to be a 50:50 split between promoting / releasing PPG or completing Null and Void for the 2019/20 season."

"That decision is not the leagues to be made, but the FA Leagues Committee. Once a decision is transmitted to the leagues, it will be consistent throughout the NLS system; if the FA decision is null and void, NO There will be no promotion or discount for 2019 / Season 20 ".

There are 14 fan divisions in each of steps five and six: The Combined Counties League, Eastern Counties, Essex Senior, Hellenic, Midland, North West Counties, Northern Counties East, Northern, Southern Counties East, Spartan South Midlands, Spartan South Midlands, Southern Combination, United Counties, Wessex and Western Leagues.

A decision on the National Leagues or step four has yet to be made, but the EFL said last week that its & # 39; main objective & # 39; was to end his season.