Evictions, utility shutdowns continue in California during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Last week, the Bay Area received an order to shelter-in-place in the comfort of our homes, which for many has been quite uncomfortable, especially if you are now concerned about how to pay where you are. you're supposed to stay.

"Trust and think I'm pretty nervous now," said Richard Reynolds.

%MINIFYHTML07097f5527aec965e05aabc9ee67dc1d11% %MINIFYHTML07097f5527aec965e05aabc9ee67dc1d12%

Reynolds just lost his roofing job. He was working in a new Facebook building in Santa Clara County, but the work has been deemed nonessential, so Reynolds was sent home.

"We were told that due to the pandemic, we cannot go back to work until April 7, which is too big a gap to pay the rent," Reynolds said.

He has been homeless before. It was this job that helped him get off the street.

"We really would like to see a full rent and mortgage vacation so that payments are reduced to zero," said Brad Hirn of the San Francisco Housing Rights Committee.

Hirn and the HRC are pushing for more protections for renters like Reynolds at the state level, including direct financial assistance, rental vacations and mortgages, and an end point for all evictions and foreclosures.

"These kinds of things just become sensible in a crisis and should be considered sensible to ensure that there is no economic impact on people right now when they are struggling to survive," said Hirn.

President Trump called for a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for single-family homeowners affected by COVID-19. California Newsom Governor called for a moratorium on the evictions, but left the implementation of the policy to local leaders.

The cities of San Francisco, San José, Berkeley and San Mateo County have put a moratorium on evictions. The city of San Mateo, along with Hayward, Oakland, Santa Rosa and Santa Cruz have plans underway to issue similar orders.

RELATED:

Advocacy group is charting it for tenants, city by city: Anti-eviction Mapping Project highlights where tenant protections have been implemented, but most ordinances only help people who can prove eviction it is a direct result of COVID-19. That means evictions in many parts of California are still taking place before the pandemic, so lawyers have yet to pile up in court.

"I have to go to court, I have to deal with opposing attorneys, I have to deal with other clients and I cannot stay home and take refuge as the city public health officer tells me." said Tyler Rougeau, attorney for Tenderloin Housing Clinic.

"Every time someone has to go to court to defend themselves against an eviction, they are putting not only themselves but the entire community at risk," said Martina Cucullu Lim, executive director of the Eviction Defense Collaborative.

However, Cucullu Lim and Rougeau are celebrating a victory. The evictions have been in San Francisco for 90 days due to the pandemic. They hoped that the President of the Supreme Court would declare a holiday and close the courts, so that evictions cannot occur during this time, even if they are not carried out. On Monday, Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye ordered the suspension of all jury trials in state higher courts for 60 days in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Alameda and Contra Costa counties have also closed the courts.

"We simply shouldn't have evictions during this time," said San Francisco supervisor Dean Preston. He has been working to close what he calls the eviction machine.

"What does that say about our judicial system right now, that they think it is so urgent to move forward and evict people? That doesn't make sense," Preston said.

Defenders are also calling for a moratorium on the closure of public services, but that did not help Oscar Gómez.

"It's just frustrating. Why, why, why are we dealing with this now? Gomez asked. His landlord shut off the water supply last week for three days, for four hours a day, to do what the company calls "Adjustments Needed,quot; to Avoid Wastewater Reserves. Gomez fears this type of work will continue during the shelter-in-place request.

“I have a 74-year-old neighbor who is immunocompromised, who is totally anxious and that people have children, and it's kind of overwhelming. Uncertainty is frustrating and now something as simple as running water in my apartment is frustrating, "said Gómez.

Proponents say they think the governor intended these protections to be in place all the time.

"I think leadership has the best interest of the community in mind, and this is an unintended consequence that we are facing right now," said Cucullu Lim.

The fear is that if the laws are not specific enough, people will start to fall through the cracks. For people like Richard Reynolds, that creates anxiety, especially with the April rent payment just a week away.

"I'm just trying to figure out how I can keep my roof over my head right now, and being unable to pay the rent, I don't see how that's possible," he said.

State Assembly member Phil Ting plans to present a bill that would go beyond the governor's order. It would freeze all evictions across the state and extend a moratorium for one year.

If you are someone who cannot pay the bills during this time or need legal advice, there are resources and advocates who can help you, some examples include:

Owners can contact Daniel Bornstein Law Offices.