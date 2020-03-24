"Everyone Wants To Help,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML598db7653658c213274487c8b4190aee11% %MINIFYHTML598db7653658c213274487c8b4190aee12%

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Northern Texans are teaming up to sew hospital face masks that run out of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

"Anyone with basic sewing skills can put them together," said Southlake's mother, Shelli Nickel.

Hospitals and healthcare workers say DIY face masks like the ones Nickel is making are the last resort, but better than nothing.

"It must be scary to be out there knowing that every second that you are exposed to person after person and then you go home with your family and your friends," said Nickel, whose mother taught him to sew. when I was little.

In just three days, Nickel has already sewn more than 26 masks for area healthcare workers.

From Southlake to Dallas, where on Tuesday morning a member of the Dallas city council ordered masks to protect police officers – people are collaborating.

And the UNT Health Sciences Center in Fort Worth donated 5,000 surgical masks and 50 N-95 masks to COVID-19 combat responders in Tarrant County.

"This donation continues to demonstrate the relationship between the Fort Worth Fire Department and the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth," said Jim Davis, Fort Worth Fire Chief. "We appreciate the collaboration and donation of these masks as they will allow us to provide additional layers of barriers between patients and first responders, lowering the risk of transfer."

Dr. Brian Gladue, vice president of research for the Office of Research Compliance at HSC Fort Worth, said the donation included 5,000 surgical / procedural masks and 50 N-95 masks.

"As a Tarrant County Citizen Organization as well as a Texas State University, it is extremely important that HSC be a partner and help as much as possible," said Dr. Gladue. “We live here, we work here… We are family members from the city, county, and state. When it comes to public health and disease management, we are ALL in this together. So, yes, it is very important, and we are looking for ways to help as much as we can … and be sure to do so. "

Gladue said that both types of masks are typically used for personal protection while performing procedures that involve animal research, clinical interactions with patients, or biomedical laboratory research.

The masks come from the Department of Laboratory Animal Medicine led by Dr. Egeenee Daniels.

The donation occurs when the Tarrant County medical community is urged to help fight COVID-19 by donating supplies of personal protective equipment. It also follows the intensified efforts of city and county leaders to fight COVID-19.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced a statement to stay home against COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 24. The announcement was made in conjunction with Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams and health care leaders who included HSC President Dr. Michael R. Williams.

Dr. Williams said the university is focused on helping first responders and asked the community to maintain hope.

"When there is uncertainty, there is fear, and when there is fear, there is loss of hope," Williams said. "We are going to get through this."

But for many who sit at home worried that the virus is damaging to hospitals and the economy is faltering, sewing masks makes them feel less helpless.

Efforts in the United States mirror those happening around the world, including Belgium and Spain, where volunteers sew masks and make other protective gear for health workers as confirmed infections continue to rise.