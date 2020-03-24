Everyone eats | DFWeats | U.S

%MINIFYHTMLb401a1aac7cffe38647ddb5b00e3967511% %MINIFYHTMLb401a1aac7cffe38647ddb5b00e3967512%

Quarantine initiatives fell hard and fast. This is for a reason. Flattening the curve so that those most at risk remain healthy is a difficult goal. We have challenged our team to carefully implement a delivery and delivery model that respects these quarantine initiatives established by our leadership. We recommend that you stay home, read a book, practice yoga, and allow us to bring tasty and healthy food to your doorstep.

The only way we are going to get through this is together. We have kitchens and we have passionate teammates who want to serve, so that's what we are going to do! Family meals will be determined by the ingredients that we have on hand and packed to take away. Food will be the same in each box and will vary from night to night depending on our sponsored donations for the night.

Family meals are NOW AVAILABLE at both Hero by HG SPLY CO and HG SPLY CO Greenville Ave Monday through Friday from 6pm to 9pm. At Hero we will be serving at Valor outside of Nowitski Way and at HG SPLY CO Greenville Ave we will be serving in the back parking lot directly behind HG SPLY CO and Gung Ho. No need to get our car out! We will bring it and place it in the back of your car for you.

With the help of Chefs Produce and the Heard That Foundation, we have been able to expand our family meal to East Dallas! We have 3 more kitchens in 3 more communities that need our help. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING BELOW OR BECOME A SPONSOR.