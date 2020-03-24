Everyone eats | DFWeats | U.S

One number, 4 communities. Call 877-832-8723 and order from restaurant 8020 in your community. We offer the delivery of our internal management team as well as the sidewalk to go to each location. Family meals and beer / wine available in most places. See the menus below for more details.
Our food
And delivery methods
Quarantine initiatives fell hard and fast. This is for a reason. Flattening the curve so that those most at risk remain healthy is a difficult goal. We have challenged our team to carefully implement a delivery and delivery model that respects these quarantine initiatives established by our leadership. We recommend that you stay home, read a book, practice yoga, and allow us to bring tasty and healthy food to your doorstep.
Delivery and pick-up time on the sidewalk:
Every day from 11 a.m. at 9 p.m.
Free meals for those in need.
The only way we are going to get through this is together. We have kitchens and we have passionate teammates who want to serve, so that's what we are going to do! Family meals will be determined by the ingredients that we have on hand and packed to take away. Food will be the same in each box and will vary from night to night depending on our sponsored donations for the night.
Family meals are NOW AVAILABLE at both Hero by HG SPLY CO and HG SPLY CO Greenville Ave Monday through Friday from 6pm to 9pm. At Hero we will be serving at Valor outside of Nowitski Way and at HG SPLY CO Greenville Ave we will be serving in the back parking lot directly behind HG SPLY CO and Gung Ho. No need to get our car out! We will bring it and place it in the back of your car for you.
With the help of Chefs Produce and the Heard That Foundation, we have been able to expand our family meal to East Dallas! We have 3 more kitchens in 3 more communities that need our help. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING BELOW OR BECOME A SPONSOR.
Helps support the
DFW service industry.
Donate Now!
DUE TO PARTNERS AS LISTENING TO THE FOUNDATION AND YOUR SUPPORT, GRANDFATHER, NOW WE CAN OFFER FAMILY FOOD AT 2 OF OUR DALLAS LOCATIONS! LET'S BAND TOGETHER AND BRING FAMILY FOOD TO STRENGTHEN ASAP!
Who will step up and sponsor Fort Worth?!?
By donating, you are helping us do what we do best, serve others! Our definition of hospitality is giving oneself to improve others. It is our main mission and at this moment it is our ONLY goal.
There are 2 ways to donate. All sponsors who wish to donate products, please fill out the "become a sponsor,quot; application and we will add you to our sponsors page OR anyone who wants to donate cash PLEASE press our "donate now,quot; button and donate to our fund. page. 100% of cash donations go directly to staff during the family meal. This allows us to continue serving other hot fresh foods while creating jobs that pay a living wage during quarantine.
Save jobs. Save local restaurants. Feed families in need.
Are you out of work and in need?
We want to help those who have been directly affected and displaced due to the closure of local DFW businesses. Apply now to receive hot food delivered to you and your family. Let us serve those who serve.
