Eva Marcille is grateful for her work and says things could be much worse.

At a time when people are advised to stay home and limit outings, working from home can be a real blessing. This is exactly how Eva Marcille feels about her work these days.

& # 39; I absolutely love my job. Working from home on the Rickey Smiley morning show. Life could be so much worse. #Blessed #Gratitude @rickeysmileymorningshow #bloodymary w / #bluecheeseolives, "Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, 'Fortunately, you've been ️ been out of a job for a week, no pay … count your blessings', and a follower posted this:' Girl, you're about to make me go to look for blue cheese olives when you should drink iced coffee … #working from home. & # 39;

A commenter wrote: ‘Yes, blessed by the best. I also work from home, but no cocktails 🍹 until Lent is over. Enjoy your day #thank you the day of the week #godsgraceissufficient ".

A follower posted: ‘Someone else said,‘ I love that you guys can continue the entertainment! I didn't even notice until you guys mentioned you weren't in the studio together! "

Someone else said, "@evamarcille God had brought you a long way from America's next Top Model … I have to see you doing so much."

Another follower wrote, "Did you make the song that stays in your head all day today / yesterday," and someone else said, "It's amazing to be there and make sure your family is well looked after … love you @ evamarcille.

Another follower said: ‘@evamarcille working remotely is a blessing. I've been working from home for ten years. "

Just the other day, Eva shared a photo of her son Maverick and many people criticized her.

Apart from this, as you can see for yourselves, Eva is at a social distance these days, just as we should all be doing in order to overcome this terrible crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



