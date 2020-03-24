ESPN offered Peyton Manning more money than Tony Romo to join & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39 ;, by report

%MINIFYHTML77ca41c2ed93eb75db21af85a41c26a111% %MINIFYHTML77ca41c2ed93eb75db21af85a41c26a112%

ESPN wants Peyton Manning, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback is playing hard to come by.

Manning rejected an ESPN offer to work as a color commentator for "Monday Night Football,quot; according to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post:

"Sources say the primary factor was whether Manning finally wanted to step into the broadcast booth and commit to the weekly schedule in the fall. The answer remains no. Manning has declined to be an analyst for & # 39; MNF & # 39 ; on multiple occasions, basically rejecting all networks since he retired from the NFL in 2016. "

Manning Night Football: How ESPN Can Get Its Magic Back & # 39; MNF & # 39;

While this is not the first time that Manning has rejected ESPN, and other networks, it is the largest offer he has rejected, according to Marchand.

Marchand reports that ESPN's offer to Manning may have exceeded Tony Romo's record $ 10 million CBS contract for 10 years, if he combined his "MNF,quot; salary with his ESPN + sample "Peyton Places,quot; and "Detail."

Earlier this month, Front Office Sports reported that ESPN was preparing to offer Manning a salary of between $ 18 and $ 20 million per year.

Despite seeking their replacements, the network has not broken away from current play-by-play "MNF,quot; commentator Joe Tessitore or analyst Booger McFarland, who received strong criticism in his rookie year on the broadcast.