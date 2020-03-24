Erica Mena shows off her best assets during social estrangement: check out her fashionable Nova sports outfit

Erica Mena stays at home like everyone else these days, but she also takes care of her body after pregnancy. He's working out and he wanted to update his fans on the way he looks these days.

Aside from this, Erica also made sure to show her fans her latest obsession she has been using at home as she currently spends a lot of time at her home and Safaree's due to social estrangement.

Look at the photo that Erica shared for her fan in the backyard and you will understand why people praise her figure.

Someone commented, "I know your SnapBack is going to be crazy." I can not wait. 😊 ’

A follower said to Erica, 'You look good, sexy mom, did you wait … Congratulations on your beautiful baby and you have a beautiful family … You are one of my favorites in Love and Hip Hop … "and one commenter said : "You look beautiful the glow of true love blessing Safari and Mena all day."

Someone else posted: Quiero I mean the cake has always looked good! But ERRIICCAA is like BOOM! Yaasss 😍 In general, you are beautiful Haz Exercise and look great! 💁🏽‍♀️ ’

Another commenter wrote: ‘I love how honest you are with your postpartum recovery body! You look amazing. & # 39;

A follower said: ‘You have the right to return in peace. U killed her entire pregnancy. The only woman I've seen on IG kills every day during a pregnancy! "

Someone else said to Erica, "You are the sweetest and your body looks like a bomb."

Another fan praised Erica's figure: "I can't wait for my little bundle of joy to be born so I can get back on that exercise train." Looking fabulous mommy "@iamerica_mena,quot;.

Lots of people have been telling Erica that she looks amazing these days.



