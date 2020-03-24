Emraan Hashmi Movies You Can Consume During Block

Jannat (2008)

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Jannat is an Indian crime thriller that brings movie lovers the never before seen pair of Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan for the first time. A worldwide success, the romantic drama was appreciated not only by the public but also by critics. The film traces the journey as a smart young man on the street who is primarily interested in making big bucks fast. For this to happen, he goes from playing petty card games to becoming a bookmaker and that surely works wonders for him. With this money, he manages to impress the character of Sonal and that's where his love story begins. What follows next is that his actions catch the attention of the cops, and that's when he reaches a point where he has to choose between his love and the power of success. While struggling to choose between the two, the creators ultimately show whether he manages to draw the line or give in.