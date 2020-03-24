Emraan Hashmi Movies You Can Consume During Block

Emraan Hashmi is what you imagine will be the quintessential Bollywood hero. His dialogue delivery, his on-screen character might be a bit far-fetched, but he has a striking similarity to actors of the time. Emraan Hashmi initially became famous for her roles in romantic movies like Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and Zeher. Later, he turned to deeper movie roles with movies like Shanghai and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The Bollywood star is prized for his cheeky acting style and comical moment. On the occasion of Emraan Hashmi's birthday, we list some of his best movies.
Assassination (2004)
Inspired by the infidel Hollywood movie, Murder revolves around Simran (Mallika Sherawat), who is unhappy in her marriage to a workaholic man named Sudhir (Ashmit Patel). She continues to find comfort in a steamy adventure with Sunny (Emraan Hashmi). However, guilt affects her and she leaves him. But Sunny is not ready to end the relationship and will have it at all costs. Director Anurag Basu keeps audiences glued to their seats with his style of making movies. The songs for the film also helped him gain great popularity among the public. Tracks like Kaho Na Kao and Bheegay Hont Tere in particular became blockbusters.
Gangster (2006)
Another Anurag Basu collaboration – Emraan Hashmi and another box office success. Gangster was the story of a simple woman, Simran, played by Kangana Ranaut. Simran falls in love with Daya (Shiney Ahuja) but later discovers that he is a criminal. Obviously this has a big impact on her and she begins to question everything in life. Her frustration with the whole situation also leads her to have an affair with another man named Akash (Emraan Hashmi). Although it's a simple love triangle on paper, the Anurag Basu Gangster provides you with ample twists and turns to keep you hooked on film.
Awarapan (2007)
Awarapan was an intense and compelling drama that portrays various emotions such as love, passion, and betrayal. The film follows the journey of a man named Shivam (Emraan Hashmi). Shivan was a heartbroken man who stopped believing in love. To escape the ghosts of his past, Shivam dedicates his life entirely to his gangster boss in Hong Kong. His boss orders him to watch his girlfriend Reema (Mrinali Sharma). After spending time with her, Shivam begins to live life once again. Learn to smile again, live in the moment, and even begin to believe in God after being an atheist. However, Shivam later discovers that Reema has a secret lover with whom he plans to escape soon. This puts him in a dilemma that he must remain loyal and inform his boss about Reema's plans or help his unrequited love find what she longs for. Emraan Hashmi's performance in the film received much praise since for the first time he came out of his image as a chocolate boy and achieved a serious character with total conviction.
Jannat (2008)
Directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Jannat is an Indian crime thriller that brings movie lovers the never before seen pair of Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan for the first time. A worldwide success, the romantic drama was appreciated not only by the public but also by critics. The film traces the journey as a smart young man on the street who is primarily interested in making big bucks fast. For this to happen, he goes from playing petty card games to becoming a bookmaker and that surely works wonders for him. With this money, he manages to impress the character of Sonal and that's where his love story begins. What follows next is that his actions catch the attention of the cops, and that's when he reaches a point where he has to choose between his love and the power of success. While struggling to choose between the two, the creators ultimately show whether he manages to draw the line or give in.
Once upon a time in Mumbaai (2010)
The Milan Luthria director is said to be based on the lives of the Mumbai underworld gangsters, Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. The drama Gangster features Emraan Hashmi alongside Ajay Devgn in the lead. While Hashmi is seen playing the role of Shoaib Khan, a character based on Dawood Ibrahim, Devgn is seen as Sultan Mirza, a character based on Haji Mastan. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai is the story of a smuggler who came to power in the 1970s era in Mumbai and that is when a new younger gangster (played by Emraan) overthrows him and takes over his position and status. In the midst of all this, a police officer is caught in the middle of the entire stage.
The Dirty Picture (2011)
One of the most loved and applauded films in Hindi cinema history, The Dirty Picture featured Emraan Hashmi in front of the beautiful Vidya Balan at the helm. The film is inspired by the life of the popular southern actress, Silk Smitha, who was popular for her erotic roles and considered herself a sex symbol. Directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, The Dirty Picture features Emraan playing the role of a filmmaker named Abraham, who is also the narrator for the film. He dreams of making critically acclaimed movies and initially hated Silk's work and movies as it showed the over-sexualization of the entertainment business. The film offers excellent dialogues by Rajat Arora that manage to add immense flavor to the story. Despite being a controversial subject, the film's creators managed to approach the subject with such sensitivity and boldness. The film managed to earn 1.17 billion rupees at the global box office.
Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011)
Directed by filmmaker Ace Madhur Bhandarkar, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji is a romantic comedy starring Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn, and Omi Vaidya in the lead roles. Portraying the role of gym and playboy coach, Emraan Hashmi was truly in his element and, as was similar to many of the roles he portrayed in the early stages of his career. Ajay and Omi play Emraan's roommates. Dil Toh Baccha Hai Hai Ji was basically a story about three middle-aged men searching for the love of their life. The search for each of them comes with a different set of problems that make up the movie's humor. Overall, the movie was a fun watch that you can enjoy even today.
Jannat 2 (2012)
Jannat 2 was the sequel to the 2008 release Jannat. The movie had a story similar to the prequel. While the former saw the protagonist drawn by his greed for cricket betting in the sequel, we see him enter the smuggling line of arms. The sequel starred Esha Gupta in the lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi.
Shanghai (2012)
Political thrillers are a rare genre when it comes to Bollywood movies. But despite the fact that we could be treated with few films in this genre, most of them are well designed and executed. Shanghai was another movie on that list. Just like in this movie, you'll find a political vision and compelling suspense seamlessly integrated into this 2-hour thriller. While the film features a number of talented actors like Abhay Deol, Kalki. Koechlin and Pankaj Tripathi, Emraan Hashmi undoubtedly stole the show with their performance.
Ghanchakkar (2013)
A comedy with an underlying suspense is one of the best ways to entertain audiences and with Ghanchakkar, we did it. The film begins with three men: Sanjay (Emraan Hashmi), Pandit (Rajesh Sharma) and Idris (Namit Das) robbing a bank. After completing the loot, they agree that it is better for one to keep the money, and they meet sometime later to take their part once the matter cools down. Things change when Pandit and Idris appear at Sanjay's house and he says he lost his memory.
%MINIFYHTML9e34807cd2dab7c830e312bcefd9b55217%%MINIFYHTML9e34807cd2dab7c830e312bcefd9b55218%