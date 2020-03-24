Ellen DeGeneres nicknamed the & # 39; meanest & # 39; tweeted by fans and former employees

%MINIFYHTML14b5d3b7744fcddbb27d0c501885b80211% %MINIFYHTML14b5d3b7744fcddbb27d0c501885b80212%

The presenter of the talk show during the day is criticized on Twitter for her alleged behavior of & # 39; diva & # 39; behind the scenes after comedian Kevin T Porter promises to donate $ 2 for each & # 39; crazy story & # 39; about & # 39; one of the baddest people alive & # 39 ;.

Ellen Degeneres has been attacked on Twitter by charity. The comedian has been rated the meanest and her fans and former Twitter employees called her out for her alleged diva behavior behind the scenes.

The giddy stories were spurred by the comedian Kevin T. PorterThe tweet in which he promised to donate $ 2 for each story about the 62-year-old television personality. "Right now we all need a little kindness. You know how Ellen Degeneres always talks!" published on Friday, March 20. "She is also notoriously one of the most evil people in the world. Respond to this with the craziest stories you've ever heard about Ellen being bad, and I'll tie each with $ 2 to @LAFoodbank."

Her tweet generated many responses from self-proclaimed fans and former employees of Ellen, and one claimed that the wife of Portia de Rossi She has a "sensitive nose" and demands that her staff pick up gum from a bowl outside her office before speaking to her.

Another shared, "A new staff member was told 'every day she chooses someone different to really hate. It's not your fault, just hang on for the day and be mean to someone else the next day.' They didn't believe it, but it ended up being completely true. "

Someone else said, "Ellen had an AP shot for leading her to set the 'long' road. Another wrote," After working for Ellen for more than 5 years, a close friend left to have a baby and found another. Working on a union network program (benefits, etc.), Ellen asked her to come back and then fired her after 1 week, for no reason, and a friend struggled for a long time with a new baby and no benefits, etc. "

As of Sunday, Kevin has donated $ 600 to the Los Angeles food bank, although he noted that it is difficult to tell which stories are real or not.

Ellen has not spoken about the claims, but appeared to respond with a video posted on her Instagram page on Saturday. In the clip, he wore a T-shirt with the "cane" written on it while building lego during his self-isolation.

In another post shared Monday, Ellen said she missed her staff while filming for her show was closed due to the coronavirus crisis. "This was the week of spring break planned by my program staff. I asked everyone to stay home with their loved ones and go offline for a week. And I wish I hadn't. I miss them," he wrote. "But I will post many more next week when they return. Until then, enjoy your safest Spring 2020 break today. Day 1."