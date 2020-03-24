Eliza Reign reportedly seeks $ 53K a month in future support

The world may be going through a devastating health crisis, but ongoing child support and parenting cases involving Future and its alleged 7th Little mom Eliza Reign continues to rage. In the latest round of drama, Eliza wants Future to pay more than $ 50,000, which she claims she needs to support her daughter.

According to new court documents obtained by @BossipOfficial, Future pleaded with the Florida judge in his family court case not to compel him to turn over crucial financial information, information that Eliza Reign will likely use to support her $ 53,000 request. a month in child support. She claims that Future can certainly pay the requested monthly amount because her net worth is approximately $ 19 million.

Future also reportedly filed court documents earlier this month asking that she not be allowed to take a paternity test confirming whether Eliza's daughter is his because it would cause "material injury and irreparable damage." Future's lawyer accused Eliza of leaking details about the case to various media outlets, leading Future to fear that the results of his DNA tests and financial information would be available for the public to see because of Eliza's possibly share it on social networks and with the media.

In the event that Future is instructed by the judge to reveal his finances, his lawyer has asked that the files be sealed, so that only certain people can access them. If you recall, Future previously filed a motion for a reduction in child support, claiming that Eliza only needs $ 450 a month to support her daughter, while accusing her of referring to the girl as a "baby check."

