Electric cars: electric cars produce less carbon dioxide than gasoline vehicles: study – Latest news

Electric vehicles produce less carbon dioxide than gasoline-powered cars worldwide, even if electricity generation involves substantial amounts of fossil fuel, according to a study that projects that by 2050 every second car on the streets could be electric. Researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands found that, under current conditions, driving an electric car is better for the climate than conventional gasoline cars in 95 percent of the world.

The only exceptions are places like Poland, where electricity generation is still primarily coal-based, the researchers said.

Average lifetime emissions from electric cars are up to 70 percent lower than those from gasoline cars in countries like Sweden and France, which get most of their electricity from renewable and nuclear sources, and about 30 percent less in the UK, they said.

The researchers said that in a few years, even inefficient electric cars will be less emission intensive than most new gasoline cars in most countries, as electricity generation is expected to be less carbon intensive than today. .

The study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, projects that by 2050, every second car on the streets could be electric, the researchers said.

This would reduce global CO2 emissions by up to 1.5 gigatons per year, equivalent to Russia's current total CO2 emissions, they said.

The study also looked at electric household heat pumps and found that they also produce lower emissions than fossil fuel alternatives in 95 percent of the world.

According to the researchers, heat pumps could reduce global CO2 emissions by 2050 by up to 0.8 gigatons per year.

"We started this work a few years ago, and policy makers in the UK and abroad have shown a lot of interest in the results," said study lead author Florian Knobloch of Radboud University.

"The answer is clear: To reduce carbon emissions, we should choose electric cars and household heat pumps instead of fossil fuel alternatives," said Knobloch.

The researchers said that the idea that electric vehicles or electric heat pumps could increase emissions is essentially a myth. There has been a lot of discussion about this recently, with a lot of misinformation, they said.

"We have done the numbers from all over the world, analyzing a wide range of cars and heating systems. Even in our worst case scenario, there would be a reduction in emissions in almost all cases. This idea should be very useful for formulators of policies, "Knobloch said.

The study examined current and future emissions from different types of vehicles and home heating options around the world.



It divided the world into 59 regions to account for differences in power generation and technology.

In 53 of these regions, including all of Europe, USA. USA And China, the results show that electric cars and heat pumps are already less emission intensive than fossil fuel alternatives.

These 53 regions account for 95 percent of global transportation and heating demand and, with the decarbonisation of energy production worldwide, Knobloch said "the last few contentious cases will soon disappear."

The researchers carried out a life cycle assessment in which they calculated not only the greenhouse gas emissions generated by using cars and heating systems, but also in the production chain and waste processing.

"Given emissions from manufacturing and continued use of energy, it is clear that we should encourage the move to electric cars and domestic heat pumps without any regrets," added Knobloch.