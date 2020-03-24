Egypt imposes two-week night curfew to curb spread of coronavirus | news from egypt

Egypt will impose a two-week night curfew in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, which has affected 366 people in the most populous country in the Arab world, of whom 19 have died.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said at a press conference Tuesday that the 11-hour national curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. (17-04: 00 GMT) would take effect on Wednesday, during which all public and private transport would be suspended.

"Movement will be prohibited on all public roads from 7pm to 6am … for two weeks," he said. "All public, public and private transportation will stop during the same period."

All stores, shopping malls and service centers would be closed between 5 p.m. M. And 6 a.m. M. (15-04: 00 GMT) during the two-week curfew, and they would close entirely on Fridays and Saturdays, the weekend in Egypt, Madbouli added.

School and university closings will also run through mid-April, while cafes, nightclubs, sports clubs, and gyms will be closed for the next two weeks, and restaurants and other food establishments will be limited to home delivery only. .

Food, bakeries and pharmacies would be excluded from the closing order.

Penalties for violators include a fine of up to 4,000 Egyptian pounds ($ 255) and even imprisonment, he said.

"Our goal is to protect our families and citizens across Egypt," said Madbouly. "There are more restrictive measures that we will take according to events." He did not elaborate.

The health ministry has so far recorded 19 deaths from the coronavirus in Egypt out of 366 confirmed cases.

The government has already closed schools and universities and stopped air traffic in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus among the country's 100 million people.

The flights have been grounded until April 15, Egypt's information minister announced Tuesday after the prime minister's press conference.

Religious authorities have closed all mosques and churches since Saturday and have held prayer meetings for at least two weeks.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said the measures aimed at reducing the infection rate and that his government will be strict in applying the curfew.

"Any break in the measures will be dealt with firmly and quickly in accordance with the law," the president said on Twitter.

The El-Sissi government has banned large gatherings, closed all its museums and archaeological sites, including the famous Giza pyramids, and closed the ancient city of Luxor along with the tourist centers of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

In listing the latest measures, Madbouly said central and provincial government services, including the issuance of licenses, would be suspended for two weeks.

He urged citizens to limit movement between towns and cities, and said that a measure to restrict the number of government employees who would go to work would last until mid-April.

Separately, the government said it was allocating 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($ 63 million) to the health ministry to help it provide supplies.

Like other countries, Egypt has also taken steps to reduce the impact of coronavirus on the economy, including a surprising 3 percent cut in interest rates and an injection of 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($ 1.2 billion). to support the stock market.