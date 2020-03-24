Easyland enjoys a break after Chetenham's heroism | Racing News

French star Easysland is enjoying a well-deserved break in Ireland after his impressive victory at the Cheltenham Festival.

After making his mark on the cross-country circuit in his homeland, and winning at Cheltenham in December, principal owner JP McManus arrested David Cottin at the age of six before his return to Prestbury Park for Glenfarclas Pursuit.

What followed was one of the most dominating performances of the entire week, with Easysland coming home at 17 distances from Grand National's double-hero and four-time Tiger Roll Festival winner.

Instead of returning to France, Easysland headed straight for a summer vacation at McManus's Martinstown Stud in Limerick County, and Cottin is already eager to see what his role can accomplish next season.

"He actually went straight back to the owner's place in Ireland from Cheltenham, but I think it's perfect," said the former three-time jockey champion.

"I think the plan would be to follow the same route next season, to return to Cheltenham in December and March, with Pau in the middle."

Such was the way to win in the Cotswolds, some have suggested that Easysland could be a major force on regulation fences next season, with several bookmakers setting it 33-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Cottin added: "It would be a dream to run in the Gold Cup, but let's see what happens."

Like Cottin, McManus racing manager Frank Berry hopes Easysland will stick to cross-country discipline.

"He came back from Cheltenham in good shape and did very well that day," said Berry.

"We will probably be targeting the same type of races next year. Nothing is set in stone, but he seems to enjoy long-distance racing, so it seems like an obvious route right now."