Durham and Kent offer reasons to NHS during coronavirus outbreak | Cricket News

The Durham County Cricket Club has offered Riverside Stadium for use by the NHS and the local council in an attempt to support the community's battle against the coronavirus.

The county has closed its doors to the public and non-essential personnel in accordance with government advice, but has made the offer in an attempt to assist key local services.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Bostock said: "Throughout this current situation, the club's senior leadership team has met daily and reviewed our operating practices.

"All decisions have been made with the health and safety of our customers and staff in mind.

"Most of the staff have been working from home since the past week and we have now made the decision to close Emirates Riverside entirely to minimize risks to staff and customers. This decision will be reviewed on an ongoing basis."

A statement added: "Durham Cricket has offered the use of Emirates Riverside to the local council and the NHS if it is useful, as well as the support of its staff who may be of assistance."

Kent CCC has also been evaluating ways they can use the Canterbury facility to help with the ongoing health crisis.

While all commercial activity has ceased at the Spitfire Ground, meeting space has been made available to the NHS, East Kent Hospital, and local councils.

In addition, food from club conference members Sodexo has been donated to nearby St Mary & # 39; s Soup Kitchen, with chef Nigel Bell volunteering two days a week to help.

"While regular club activities have been suspended and offices closed to the general public, Kent Cricket is committed to supporting the community and government agencies whenever possible," the statement read.

"We continue to identify areas where our staff, places and resources can make a positive difference to our community at large in these difficult times."