Dumbarton Players and Staff Agree to Defer Wages | Football news

Dumbarton Players and Staff Agree to Defer Wages During Coronavirus Crisis

Dumbarton players and staff have agreed to defer their salaries to help support the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish League one club reached out to players and staff last week with the request and gave them until Monday to consider the proposal and share any concerns with manager Jim Duffy.

The club confirmed that the policy was introduced in an attempt to lead the club through the closure of football during the outbreak.

Dumbarton President John Steele praised the players and staff for their support. Steele said on the club's website: "The players and staff who support us here are very helpful and much appreciated.

"I really appreciate their cooperation and says a lot about them as professionals and as people who have agreed to this."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Premier League side Livingston promised to reward fans who support the club by closing the coronavirus with actions and access to its hospitality suites.

Head coach Gary Holt has already admitted that the club will have to rely on the goodwill of supporters and local companies for help during the crisis. The club has put together an outline that will see members of fans who can contribute financially recognized once the pandemic threat passes.