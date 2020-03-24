DTE suspends noncritical maintenance work amid outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – DTE Energy announced Monday, effective immediately, is safely completing and voluntarily suspending all non-critical infrastructure and maintenance work for the time being as an additional measure to prioritize the health of its employees, customers and communities during the outbreak. of coronavirus.

This move to keep employees at home, in cases other than emergency response to customers, helps to ensure that they do not add to the growing spread of the virus and further stress the system, equipment and care services. statewide.

"Today's decision to voluntarily suspend non-critical infrastructure and maintenance work will go a long way in supporting the health and safety of employees. DTE will continue to reliably provide the electricity and gas service that our customers need while this Pandemic is ongoing, "said Jerry Norcia, President and CEO of DTE." We will protect our employees who need to leave their homes to serve our customers by ensuring that they follow safe practices and use protective equipment. DTE is doing its part to mitigate a further spread of COVID-19, which will help protect our highly dedicated customers, communities and healthcare professionals. "

Suspending work will go unnoticed by most clients. Non-critical work, which includes major renovation, infrastructure construction, and home energy consultations, will be inactive and safely suspended. The company will monitor the developing situation, adjusting daily and weekly, while continuing core personnel operations. The teams will be ready to respond to any emergency event that may occur.

DTE employees will continue to provide power outage restoration, gas leakage, and downed power line response to ensure public safety and mitigate power outages. Airline work and tree trimming operations are other critical services, and providers in these fields will determine how they can stay on the job safely to help ensure life-long work continues.

Customer service specialists will work remotely from home as DTE will continue to respond to customer calls. In addition, the 5,000 company employees who have been working from home for two weeks will continue to work remotely.

DTE is taking additional health and safety precautions to protect those who continue to serve on the front line during this outbreak. Special health screening procedures have been implemented to prevent virus transmission in all control rooms and while FERMI II performs its maintenance work and planned downtime.

"Addressing the economic and social impact of COVID-19 will be important in the coming weeks and months. So, as DTE ensures reliable energy delivery, the DTE Energy Foundation has increased support for nonprofits in communities across the state to help those in need, especially people who need food and shelter. We live and work in the communities we serve and care deeply about them, "said Norcia.

DTE is also on high alert to assist those clients whose lives are being disrupted. As a result, the company is suspending nonpayment closings for customers who are eligible for low income until April 5, 2020. This deadline could be extended depending on the impact the virus has on Michigan communities. Customers enrolled in the Senior Winter Protection Program have had their end dates automatically extended to May 3, 2020 with no further action required on their part.

