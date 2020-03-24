Drive-in theaters buoyed during closings, experts say due to social estrangement – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Movie theaters remain closed for most of the country, but drive-in theaters in some areas are making a comeback.

Experts say this is because movie theaters already depend on social estrangement, requiring you to stay in your own car.

A theater in Texas saw a 40 percent increase in attendance last week.

There are only about 300 self-service theaters left in the country, including at least eight in Michigan.

