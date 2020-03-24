Drive-in theaters buoyed during closings, experts say due to social estrangement – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc17f6d430c25cbc3086039fa5ee5082e11% %MINIFYHTMLc17f6d430c25cbc3086039fa5ee5082e12%
(DETROIT Up News Info) – Movie theaters remain closed for most of the country, but drive-in theaters in some areas are making a comeback.
Experts say this is because movie theaters already depend on social estrangement, requiring you to stay in your own car.
%MINIFYHTMLc17f6d430c25cbc3086039fa5ee5082e13%%MINIFYHTMLc17f6d430c25cbc3086039fa5ee5082e14%
A theater in Texas saw a 40 percent increase in attendance last week.
%MINIFYHTMLc17f6d430c25cbc3086039fa5ee5082e15% %MINIFYHTMLc17f6d430c25cbc3086039fa5ee5082e16%
There are only about 300 self-service theaters left in the country, including at least eight in Michigan.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.