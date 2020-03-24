Don't isolate yourself in the Highlands, Scots tell city dwellers | Scotland News

Glasgow, UK – With its fresh air and stunning scenery, the Scottish Highlands and Isles have inspired writers, poets and filmmakers, but today many urge city dwellers to stop traveling to the region to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week Kate Forbes, Scottish government finance secretary-to-delegate in Edinburgh, warned virus-weary visitors looking to swap their urban abodes for the quieter surroundings of rural Scotland to think again.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML42d129e78af702009d3b7a243961e54611% %MINIFYHTML42d129e78af702009d3b7a243961e54612%

"If you live elsewhere, don't use the Highlands as your means of self-isolation," Forbes, a member of the Scottish Parliament for the sprawling community of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch in the Highlands, tweeted.

"The people who live here who are trying to follow the government's lead and the continuous flow of motorhomes and other traffic that appears to be escaping from the cities is not helping."

How does the coronavirus behave? (1:38)

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to stay home and isolate themselves to prevent this life-threatening disease that has claimed lives around the world, mainly among the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.

But, as many remote parts of Scotland, especially on the mainland, continue to witness an influx of visitors from the central belt of England and Scotland, appeals from rural residents and political leaders have fallen on deaf ears.

A former resident of Islay, a small windswept island in the Inner Hebrides off Scotland's west coast, described the influx in recent weeks as "ridiculous."

"We are starting to get stressed and very concerned about this," the woman said, speaking to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity. "We have a lot of second home owners and they come from the south to stay. Most of them are over 70 years old and think it is okay to come and isolate themselves. But that does not mean they stay at home."

The remoteness of the Scottish Highlands may seem like an ideal place to escape the spread of the coronavirus, but limited services are already widespread, residents say (Russell Cheyne / Reuters)

With only a basic health care provision and a limited number of supermarkets, Islay is currently only able to support callers to the island year-round, another permanent resident said.

"It really breaks my heart to tell visitors & # 39; don't come & # 39 ;, because I trust visitors for 80 percent of my business," said Al Jazeera Mark Unsworth, who runs a photography business and a gallery in Islay. "But for now, people just have to stay where they live."

UK begins coronavirus blockade (2:12)

But not everyone agrees. English serial polemicist Rod Liddle, who writes in the London-based right-wing magazine The Spectator, described the Scottish National Party's Forbes policy as a "horrible woman,quot; after asking visitors to stay away from the Lands Scottish Highs.

He wrote, "So when this is over, boycott the Highlands, leave it all up to Kate, so she can enjoy solitude on those vast acres of void characterized by economic stagnation, lice-ridden fish farms and, uh, the English expats. "

Retired academic and think-tank director John MacDonald, who now lives in the Lochaber constituency in the Forbes Highlands, warned that Liddle's "pugnacious,quot; views were unwarranted, especially in this time of crisis.

"This can only fuel resentment, probably against people coming from the south to the north," MacDonald told Al Jazeera. "It's kind of a drip, drip effect, and the end result is that (Highlanders) could be more antagonistic towards people coming from (England) and even from central Scotland."

On March 22, Sturgeon announced that Scottish ferry companies should no longer accept nonessential travelers on the island. And, as the National Health Service in the four constituent countries of the United Kingdom does its best to deal with a potentially almost unlimited health crisis, Unsworth, who was recently forced to close his Islay business due to the coronavirus He issued a stern warning to anyone. I am still planning on going to Scotland's world famous rural locations.

"This is not a safe haven, nowhere is there a safe haven," he argued. "With Islay's overall average age on the elderly side rather than the younger side, if (the coronavirus) came here, it would pass through here as a dose of salts."