Donald Trump wants the US economy USA It "opens" before Easter – Deadline

Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force met with Fox News' Bill Hemmer on Tuesday for a virtual town hall, and the president said "he would love to have the country open and looking forward to leaving at Easter." which is April 12.

But public health experts are concerned with easing the guidelines and restrictions too soon, arguing it would make the problem worse. In addition, states and municipalities have issued stay-at-home orders, while White House "15 days to curb the spread" public service announcements are guidelines.

However, Trump argued that "the cure is worse than the problem," saying that, in his view, "more people will die if we allow this to continue." He argued that people could still go back to work and continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

A big question is whether Trump will listen to the advice of medical professionals if they recommend additional weeks or months of social distancing. It appeared to be last week, when he told reporters that he expected the crisis to last until July or August or even later.

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), a member of the Republican leadership of the House of Representatives, tweeted Tuesday that "there will be no normally functioning economy if our thousands of hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, dying because we couldn't do what it takes to stop the virus. "

But there has been a constant chorus of the media on the right arguing that the cost of mass quarantines and self-isolation is not worth it. In a widely shared video, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told Fox News' Tucker Carlson last night that "those of us in our 70s will take care of ourselves, but don't sacrifice the country."

Dr. Mehmet Oz, one of the participating medical taxpayers, asked Trump how he would know that it is safe to regain the economy at Easter. "What will indicate that we might have to back off a bit in case we have a relapse?"

"Well, I think something like this could happen, but I really believe that we could do a lot of what we are doing and we can do it from a work environment instead of an environment where everyone is locked up and everyone says: 'Business is The business is gone & # 39; & # 39 ;, Trump said.

During city hall, Trump also compared the coronavirus to the number of deaths each year from seasonal flu and car accidents. "We lose thousands and thousands of people to the flu. We are not turning the country off, "he said. Health experts have warned that the coronavirus is deadlier and more contagious than the flu, and there is still no vaccine for it.

The town hall was anchored by Harris Faulkner.