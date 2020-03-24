Donald Trump wants companies to reopen when Lt. Governor Dan Patrick claims that some people should die to save the economy during the coronavirus pandemic: Social media reacts quickly

The world has been on hiatus since the coronavirus pandemic has sickened almost half a million people and killed more than 16,000.

Many countries are more or less locked up to stop the spread of the disease, but some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, fear more for the economy than the loss of human life.

Trump and his top economic adviser Larry Kudlow made the headlines in a briefing on Monday when they said the economic cost of closing the country to stop the spread of COVID-19 might not be worth it and could reopen everything in 15 days. . .

Trump argued: "We cannot have the cure to be worse than the problem."

Kudlow, who agreed, added: "At some point, you should ask yourself if the closure is doing more harm than good."

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, was on Fox News on Monday night, saying he would be willing to "risk,quot; putting his life at risk during the coronavirus pandemic if that means protecting the country's wealth for the future. generations of americans.

He said, "I don't live in fear of COVID-19, I live in fear of what is happening to this country. No one came to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to risk your survival to change to keep the America that the whole United States loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that's the exchange, I agree. "

Patrick added: "Let's go back to work, let's go back to life, let's be smart about it, and those of us who are over 70 years old will take care of ourselves but we won't sacrifice the country." Do not do that ".

The Republican politician stated: "If I get sick, I will go and try to improve, but if I don't, I don't, and I'm not trying to think of any kind of morbid illness, Tucker, I'm just saying we have a choice here and we're going to to be in a total collapse, a recession, a depression, a collapse in our society, this will last several more months, there will be no work to return for many people ".

He concluded by saying: “We all want to live with our grandchildren as much as we can, but the point is our greatest gift that we give to our country and our children, and our grandchildren is the legacy of our country, and at the moment, that is at risk. , and I feel that, as the president said, the mortality rate is so low, do we have to close the whole country for this? I think we can go back to work. "

Health officials have made it clear that it is vital that people stay home and that companies stay nearby for weeks to curb the spread of the deadly virus.



