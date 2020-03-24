Doctor's Note: Can the coronavirus spread through the air? The | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLcec4f673e7796457d937b166d536c3e211% %MINIFYHTMLcec4f673e7796457d937b166d536c3e212%

The spread of the coronavirus has been rapid and aggressive, leaving most of us thinking carefully about how we relate to each other, how we clean surfaces and utensils, and wonder if it's time to isolate ourselves from the outside world.

We know that the main route of transmission of the virus from one person to another is through drops that are sneezed or coughed up by infected people. A single cough can produce up to 3,000 drops, while a sneeze can produce up to 10,000.

These drops then land on or breathe into another person's airways, or fall onto a surface that is touched by an uninfected person, which then touches their face, specifically their mouth, nose, ears, or eyes.

This method of transmission is known as "droplet spread,quot;. While in these droplets, the coronavirus is only in the air for a short time and travels only a short distance before being dragged down by gravity after being coughed or sneezed.

The exact amount of time the virus can "live,quot; in the air outside the host's body is currently being investigated. According to a recent report in the New England Journal of Medicine, some studies have put it up in a few seconds, while one suggests it may take two to three hours.

For as long as the virus can last, while it is in the air in the form of drops, anyone who is within two meters of a cough or sneeze can breathe it and become infected. An uninterrupted drop of a sneeze can travel about 60 meters, but most are trapped in the tissues.

The virus can also stay in the air in much smaller droplets, according to some emerging evidence published in the same journal this week by scientists at Princeton University, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the Los Angeles research agency. USA The National Institutes of Health (NIH) – although not in significant quantities.

It is important to remember that these studies are only preliminary and other research has contradicted them, but if it is correct, this could explain why so many people get infected so quickly.

When a virus is transmitted through the air, it is described as an "aerosol,quot;. This means that the virus remains suspended in the air in very small drops of water, smaller than those that coughed or sneezed, long after larger drops have fallen to the surface or been inhaled.

These tiny droplets can stay in the air for hours if conditions are right: reduced airflow, open space, and the right temperature.

When we think of viruses in the air, the one that most doctors will cite is measles. When a person infected with measles coughs or sneezes, the virus can remain suspended in the air in small particles for two hours, waiting for its next victim, who will catch it by inhaling it.

The evidence we have that the coronavirus behaves the same way is very patchy. It appears to have some aerosol qualities when tested only under laboratory conditions.

"Real-world,quot; studies of how the virus behaves in the air, conducted in hospital rooms where infected patients have been present, have so far been negative. However, scientists want to emphasize that more work is needed before reaching definitive conclusions.

It is much more urgent to focus on how we know it is spreading.

In addition to catching it through drops, another important route for infection is from the surfaces where the virus has landed. Only now is it becoming clear how long the virus can remain on surfaces if they are not cleaned regularly.

Coronaviruses are known to be especially resistant in terms of where and how long they can survive without a human host.

A study published last week by the NIH showed that, under ideal conditions, the virus could survive in cardboard for up to 24 hours and up to three days in plastic and stainless steel.

The main reason it survives longer on surfaces than in air is simply that it falls out of the air due to gravity, so it doesn't physically stay in the air for long.

When the virus is sitting on these surfaces, it should only be touched by a person with their hands. When your mouth, nose, eyes, or ears are then touched, you can find a way to get into the airways and another infection begins.

Therefore, it is vital to clean household surfaces with disinfectant containing 60 to 70 percent alcohol, or with household bleach.

It is more difficult to know how long the virus can survive in clothing, but the NIH says it is less likely to last in either porous or fibrous material, although the organization is currently conducting follow-up experiments to find out for sure.

Another transmission route that is being disclosed is the fecal route. There is increasing evidence suggesting that the virus can enter the gastrointestinal tract by traveling through the body and then excreted through the stool. It's not believed to be a major transmission route, but it adds to the reasons why you should wash your hands after using the bathroom.

Much remains to be learned about this new virus, but each way it spreads can be combated by appropriate hygiene measures. Handwashing and surface disinfection remain the best weapons in our arsenal when it comes to the war against COVID-19.