DJ D-Nice was nervous to play for Michelle Obama at Club Quarantine

Have you attended one of DJ D-Nicevirtual dance parties?

The artist has been playing music for thousands of fans in his "club quarantine,quot; on Instagram amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

So how did these meetings start? D-Nice told the whole story in Wednesday's home edition of Tonight's show.

One day, while sitting alone at home, D-Nice decided to play music for his friends. So, he made an Instagram Live video. His followers, who were mostly people from the music industry, appeared to hear him play some hits.

"It was a small group of, like, 200 people," he told Jimmy Fallon. "The next day it was 2,000 people. The next day it was 12,000 people. Then on Friday, it was the one that was like, 'Wow, there are 25,000 people here.'"

Soon celebrities like it Jennifer Lopez Y Duck started to join in the fun. Michelle Obama I also attended a session. While D-Nice had played for the former First Lady at the White House, he admitted that he still felt "nervous,quot; this time.

"There was something in that environment where I'm really at home … I'm DJing in my kitchen. Something I was doing in my kitchen was able to touch the world. It was beautiful," he said. .