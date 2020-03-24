Disney + launches in Europe, balm for the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

Disney + was officially launched in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, and France joined the party on April 7 to help ease internet congestion.

The streaming service began operating more than four months after its launch in the United States and features more than 500 movies, classic shows like The Simpsonsand 26 original series and movies, including the first two episodes of The Mandalorian.

%MINIFYHTML4f1888489fd46f5ce8e4e2ddceed63d611% %MINIFYHTML4f1888489fd46f5ce8e4e2ddceed63d612%

Users can access Disney + through a range of platforms, including iOS, Android, and Amazon, game consoles like Xbox One, and smart TVs like LG and Samsung. In the UK, Sky users can also access the app through Sky Q.

Many Twitter users noted that the launch of Disney + was timely after the UK and other parts of Europe closed to block the coronavirus outbreak. "Thanks @disneyplus, you came just at the right time," Nick Ede tweeted in a typical sentiment from others.

Kevin Mayer, President of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said: “Launching in seven markets simultaneously marks a new milestone for Disney +. As the streaming home of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney + offers high-quality, upbeat storytelling that fans have come to expect from our brands, now widely, conveniently and permanently available at Disney +. We humbly hope that this service can provide some much-needed moments of relief for families during these difficult times. ”