Disha Patani spends her quarantine time with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

With the Covid-19 explosion, almost the entire country is under a government-recommended blockade. To get the most out of this self-quarantine, our celebrities are on hobbies, doing housework, and finding ways to stay fit and healthy from home. This has also given these celebrities some time to spend with their family and loved ones.

Yesterday, Disha Patani posted a video on social media, where she is seen making a Tik Tok video with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. While everyone knows about Tiger and Disha's not-so-public relationship, very few know that Disha is also a good friend of their sister. The two got goofy and made a fun video for social media to spend their time together. Check it out here.

%MINIFYHTMLaa6a99972700c4ffc0937496a8c6c7e613% %MINIFYHTMLaa6a99972700c4ffc0937496a8c6c7e614%

Once the blockade has ended and the pandemic has settled, Disha will roll again for his next films, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and then Ek Villain 2.

%MINIFYHTMLaa6a99972700c4ffc0937496a8c6c7e615% %MINIFYHTMLaa6a99972700c4ffc0937496a8c6c7e616%