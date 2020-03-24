Discovery Withdraws Financial Guidance, Takes Advantage of $ 500 Million Line of Credit – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe5a826b37fe8f5c82ee567b410d3085b11% %MINIFYHTMLe5a826b37fe8f5c82ee567b410d3085b12%

Discovery is the last major media company to withdraw financial orientation and increase its

cash buffer in uncertain times, leveraging $ 500 million from a $ 2.5 billion revolving line of credit to "maximize flexibility in light of current uncertainty" surrounding the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its operations.

Discovery is a wealthy media company that includes $ 1.55 billion in cash on its balance sheet. But in today's climate, companies are looking for extra padding. In a filing with the SEC on Tuesday, he noted that he has debt maturities in June 2020, for $ 600 million, and in June 2021, for $ 640 million.

The company also withdrew the financial guidance it provided in a quarterly conference call in late February and is not updating its 2020 fiscal outlook given the unprecedented economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus, including the postponement of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Discovery's Eurosport division has the rights to broadcast the games in Europe. Father said

expects to incur a loss of operating income driven by the Olympics of between $ 175 million and $ 200 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 and that the delay of the games will displace revenue and expenses related to the fiscal year Olympic Games 2020 to fiscal year 2021.

Discovery noted that the global pandemic has dramatically stimulated television viewing worldwide, increasing ratings and delivery. "This is helping to compensate for the weakness attributed to economic conditions, and the company is evaluating the impact of improved ratings and delivery on its performance."

%MINIFYHTMLe5a826b37fe8f5c82ee567b410d3085b13% %MINIFYHTMLe5a826b37fe8f5c82ee567b410d3085b14%

He said he continues to carry out a series of cost-saving initiatives that he hopes will compensate for part of the loss of revenue due to the impact of COVID-19, including production downtime and delays.

%MINIFYHTMLe5a826b37fe8f5c82ee567b410d3085b15% %MINIFYHTMLe5a826b37fe8f5c82ee567b410d3085b16%

Earlier this week, Disney raised fresh money by selling $ 6 billion worth of tickets.

Yesterday, Twitter withdrew its financial guidance and said that advertising had weakened in recent weeks. Facebook sounded a similar alarm today.