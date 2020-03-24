Denton County Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML48c8cc754f96ec272d8166efe5f36afc11% %MINIFYHTML48c8cc754f96ec272d8166efe5f36afc12%

Denton County Public Health has confirmed 15 new cases of coronavirus.

Tuesday night's announcement brings the county's total to 51.

Twenty-two cases are related to travel, while 21 are locally transmitted. Five patients had contact with a confirmed case, and three cases are pending investigation. Most of the patients are in home isolation, and 15 are in the hospital.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death.

The most current COVID-19 recommendations guide people with mild symptoms to stay home and isolate themselves until the following three occur:

 You have not had a fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medications.

 Other symptoms have improved.

 At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

The most recent cases come after Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced a stay-at-home order for the county to take effect at midnight.

"Sometimes you have to decide between two bad choices, and I choose the life-saving side," said Eads.

The "stay home,quot; order means that residents will only be allowed to leave their homes by "essential,quot; means, which may include buying groceries, seeking medical care, or going to jobs that are still open.

Denton Mayor Chris Watts made a passionate appeal to the community, saying: “The flattening of the curve, the return to normal behavior and normal life, is going to depend on all of us. doing the right thing. It will depend on us staying in our homes and only going out when essential. That's why we made sure essential businesses stayed open, so that we could have what we need, so that we could continue to stay in our homes as long as possible because if we don't do that, it will only prolong this environment. "

He continued: "It is going to prolong the pain. It is going to prolong the pain and the disease. Honestly, it is going to prolong the death of the community."

Dallas, Denton, Keller, Hunt, Tarrant and Rockwall counties have issued "stay home,quot; orders.