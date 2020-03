In Turkey, a high demand for disinfectants and hygiene products has caused their prices to skyrocket.

Cologne containing 80 percent ethanol is also in high demand.

The country has nearly 1,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, including 37 deaths.

Sinem Koseoglu of Al Jazeera reports from Istanbul.