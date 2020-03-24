David de Gea and Peter Schmeichel of Manchester United are among the & # 39; guardians of a child who practices in isolation | Football news

Home Sports David de Gea and Peter Schmeichel of Manchester United are among the...

David de Gea and Peter Schmeichel of Manchester United are among the guardians of a child who practices in isolation

David de Gea and Peter Schmeichel of Manchester United are among the guardians of a child who practices in isolation
Last update: 03/24/20 7:40 am

David de Gea was one of those who congratulated the young goalkeeper for his efforts in isolation.

Manchester United's David de Gea and former stopper Peter Schmeichel were among the goalkeepers in amazement as a boy practiced his saves in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mother Sarah-Jayne Tobin posted a video of her son developing his own training regimen to improve while the country was locked up on Monday, and Juan Mata and Ben Foster offered to train with him when the curfew is lifted.

United No 1 De Gea tweeted & # 39; & # 39; love it & # 39; & # 39; And his contemporary Schmeichel said: "Nothing, not even a malignant virus like COVID-19 should prevent a talented goalkeeper from working to improve. Well done young man."

De Gea United teammate Mata replied, "One day, if he wants, and when this is all over, I'd like to practice my free throws with him in goal! What do you think?"

Watford's cap Foster tweeted, "What a legend! I don't know how we are going to be able to do it, but I will have to organize a training session for you! Love it."

