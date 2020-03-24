Dave Grohl bothers paranormal activity while recording new Foo Fighters album

%MINIFYHTMLbd268748f4f5b8b26f23ec85a4faf65f11% %MINIFYHTMLbd268748f4f5b8b26f23ec85a4faf65f12%

Foo Fighters Leader Dave Grohl He had terrifying encounters with a ghostly appearance while recording the band's new album.

The rockers worked on their tenth studio album at a house in Encino, California, dating from the 1940s, and Grohl claims the sessions were interrupted by ghouls who messed with their team.

Speaking of the macabre encounters with British magazine Mojo, the hit maker of "Monkey Wrench" says: "When we entered Encino's house, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was still on."

"We started working there and it wasn't long before things started to happen. We would go back to the studio the next day and all the guitars would be out of tune. Or the settings we had put on the board, they all had zeroed. We opened one Pro Tools session and tracks were missing. "

He explained that the ghosts even recorded their own paranormal material, adding: "There were some tracks that were put there that we didn't put there. But just like the weird open mic noises. No one plays an instrument or anything like that, just a mic. open recording a room. "

The gang eventually installed a baby monitor to capture any paranormal activity, but they claim it has vowed to keep the findings secret, after signing a contract with the owner, to prevent the house from losing its value.

Grohl adds: "I had to sign a fucking confidentiality agreement with the owner because he is trying to sell the place. Therefore, I can't reveal what happened there in the past, but these multiple events in a short period of time made us finish the album as fast as we could. "

The Foo Fighters completed their still-untitled album last month.