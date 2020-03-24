Darren Gough Masterclass: Quick Former English on Balancing the Ball | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLad0c36ff8e0c38eaf0d81e97f370948211% %MINIFYHTMLad0c36ff8e0c38eaf0d81e97f370948212%

Darren Gough explains how to master the bowling swing and how to bowling to death in white ball cricket

Former England sailor Darren Gough was a master of swing bowling, and he entered The Zone a few years ago to reveal some important advice.

As we continue to republish archival master classes with the coronavirus denying ourselves any live cricket, this week we return to & # 39; The Dazzler & # 39 ;.

Gough, who took 229 test wickets between 1994 and 2003, was particularly adept at reversing the old ball, as he showed alongside Ian Ward and Michael Atherton.

Watch the master class in the video at the top of the page.

Gough took 229 test positions

Gough talks about his early bravado as a bowler, how Richie Richardson helped him be faster, and the inspiration he took from Waqar Younis.

He also talks to us about the wrist position when bowling, how he held the seam, and shows some exercises to help youth develop their bowling swing.

Gough also goes back the years by sending a couple of deliveries to Atherton, who talks about the specific challenges of facing the reverse ball as a hitter.

Click on the video above to see all of thatIn addition to listening to Gough, a day-long cricket death bowling specialist, he gives his opinion on whether New Yorkers are still a useful weapon in the white ball game.