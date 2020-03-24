Daniel Newman cannot obtain the result of his coronavirus test despite having paid more than $ 9,000

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; The Walking Dead & # 39; He is furious that government officials have refused to allow doctors to process his test even though all of his symptoms coincide with Covid's signs19.

Up News Info –

"The Walking Dead"actor Daniel Newman you're struggling to get the results of your coronavirus test after paying $ 9,000 to find out if you're infected.

The 38-year-old man was admitted to the hospital for a test last week (ends March 20), but government officials have refused to allow doctors to process his test.

%MINIFYHTMLb2b036164968d31e5af8d7ead5ec645111% %MINIFYHTMLb2b036164968d31e5af8d7ead5ec645112%

"I was in Australia with Sam smith, Dua Lipa, and thousands of people around the world from Mardi Gras Pride (and) I was exposed to some sick people and started developing symptoms and then, in the United States, I was notified that someone in our group tested positive for # Covid19, "he explains. Daniel on Instagram.

"I spent the whole day calling all the urgent care centers and the hospital, nobody gave me tests (sic)! Finally I found an emergency room that told me that my symptoms coincided and that they entered immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I had 'mild symptoms: the government will not allow them to process my tests! They do not have enough, they are not prepared, despite the fact that all my symptoms coincide (sic).

"They are only allowed to process 'severe symptoms, elderly or recently people in Italy and China'. It cost me $ 9,116! And they didn't even give me results."

Hospital staff sent Daniel home and asked him to be quarantined.

The furious actor adds: "Why after almost 3 months since China is our country you are not ready with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after a day of unstable stock markets did they invest 1.5 trillions in the markets, but not in the healthcare system after three months! This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared … "

<br />

"Why don't we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years? Everyone, please treat each other with kindness and love! We are all going through this together … Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. "