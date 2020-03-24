Danai Gurira & # 39; Blown Away & # 39; of Love that she received on her last day on the set of & # 39; The Walking Dead & # 39;

AMC / Jackson Lee Davis

"The Walking Dead"star Danai Gurira She feared her last day on the set of the series, but was thrilled with the planned dispatch of her castmates.

The actress, who played Michonne for eight seasons on the show, filmed her final episode in July (2019) and recalled the difficult time after her remaining scenes aired on Sunday, March 22.

"It was very, very, very emotional," he told Entertainment Weekly. "It was so much love. I received so much love that I was amazed at how much love I received from everyone."

And while filming was difficult to cope with, the 42-year-old woman notes that the strong show of support really helped her get through it.

"You fear that last day, that last minute, that last painting, you fear," added Gurira. "That's all. And at the same time, there is so much beauty and love around you that you can be in the moment. So it was great. It was beautiful. It was like leaving home. There is nothing quite like it."

Danai previously revealed that she was given her own special party on the difficult day.

"They did a lot of great things for me that I didn't expect," he revealed to EW in February. "Norman (Reedus) put on this great fireworks show, which was really beautiful, and there was a really cool cake that was basically Michonne's sword …"