Dan Fogelman in Big Showdown, new characters and final chapters of the series – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about the end of season 4 of We are.

When We are Creator Dan Fogelman was writing the finale for tonight's Season 4, no one on the show had any idea that it would air during a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people worldwide.

However, the show's signature inspirational tone hit the right note in the finale, providing much-needed optimism in the dark times of the welcome return of Dr. K, who assured us that “Life has a way of shaking itself up for be more beautiful than tragic "to the last line of dialogue in the episode," Hope, her name is Hope "spoken by the adult Jack as his wife cradled her newborn daughter.

That line brings us to the cavalcade of amazing twists served tonight, a We are Final tradition. It was directed at a new character, Hailey, Jack's sister (Adelaide Kane), whom Kate and Toby decided to adopt on Jack's first birthday earlier in the episode.

In another sibling twist, Kevin's son, who we saw in last season's final flash-forward, also has a sister. They are twins, and their mother is Madison (Caitlin Thompson), who broke the shocking news to Kevin that he was going to be a father (x 2) after their one-night stand. He took it well, assuring Madison that he is "in" and acknowledging that his children can be the love of his life.

Fogelman, who acknowledged that he was "hesitant and a little concerned" about talking about a television show in the midst of a health crisis, moved in to reassure fans concerned that Kevin had given up on love. "There are many more chapters in Kevin's romantic story," he said. Listing all the great love stories on the show, Jack and Rebecca, Randall and Beth, Toby and Kate, Fogelman noted, "It was an interesting time to have a character embark on fatherhood with a partner who is a virtual stranger to him. " . "

For two fleeting seconds toward the end of the finale, two women from Kevin's romantic past appeared, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison). The way they were introduced in the ending was carefully thought out, Fogelman said.

"Since Kevin is contemplating giving up the idea of ​​great love and attacking these women with whom he had very intense relationships, there is a reason for that," she said. "We can't end these characters, whether or not they are related to Kevin, I can't say." Fogelman would not provide any clues to Kevin's identities or Nicky's future wives.

In addition to two Pearson, the daughter of Hailey and Kevin, the finale featured two other new characters, Madison Eli's OBGYN (Josh Hamilton) and her teenage daughter Sadie (Glory Rose). We will see more of Eli next season, and there was also additional context in the way he was presented.

"Josh is my favorite actor," said Fogelman. "The doctor becomes a major character next season for Kevin: He's having twins with a virtual stranger, not a normal birth experience. It's no coincidence that he was featured in the same episode that Dr. K. returned."

We saw what unleashed the aftermath between Randall and Kevin, revealed in the mid-season Season 4 flash-forward on Big 3's 40th birthday, which made Kevin and Kate celebrate without Randal because, as Kevin reminded him of Rebecca, "We are not talking."

At the end of tonight, Kevin realized that it was Randall who made Rebecca change her mind about doing the clinical trial in St. Louis and chased after him in a screaming fight, which ended with one of the most painful things that a member of the Big Three has ever said to another. "Hand in God, Randall, the worst thing that has happened to me is the day they brought you home," Kevin said.

Fogelman revealed that the scene was difficult to write and see.

"It had to be something that really separated these two for a period of time. In this family," he said, he noted that Kevin and Randall had been separated for much of their lives and had only gotten closer for the past 2.5-3 seasons. “These are Cain and Abel type things between these two; This is a fight that literally goes back to its beginnings, through them as alpha males, growing up over exactly the same period of time, both with very different abilities. "

While away from the rest of the Peterson clan, Randall will remain incredibly close to his immediate family that will unite around him, Fogelman said.

As bad as the fight was, the good news is that the brothers will eventually repair the crack. Tonight we saw the continuation of the flash-forward scene at the end of Season 3. To recap: Last year, we saw Toby (without a wedding ring) come to Kevin's house for a kind of family reunion, saying of Jack that they "are on the way", which could refer to Hailey, Kate, or both. We also saw Kevin's son before Randal went up to a room where Rebecca was lying on a hospital bed with Nicky at her side.

Tonight, we saw Kevin join them in an emotional moment of brotherly love between him and Randall, as well as Kevin's two twins. But we still have to find out what Nicky is doing next to Rebecca's bed, why Miguel MIA and most importantly, Where is kate?

Fogelman declined to reveal when we will get answers. "I can't tell you if it happens next season or next, but the answers will definitely come at the end of the series," he said.

As for that, Fogelman indicated that the plan remains for This Is us to end her career with Season 6. "That's when the Pearson story will basically end," he said.

Until then, the series may introduce new future time periods. "The series will lean toward different timelines that go a little beyond today as we go along," Fogelman said. "It is closer to that, and not just in that deep and profound future."

He hinted that there may be a big twist related to the trailer in the Season 5 premiere, which he has already written.

The next season will be about birth and rebirth as the main theme. "I am very excited, especially with the world situation right now, the elevation and rebirth, as I call it, that will come next season," said Fogelman.

Parallel to that, "It is going to be a challenging chapter for Rebecca to move forward, we have a great story planned for Mandy (Moore) next season as an older woman with Alzheimer's in the present and in the past."