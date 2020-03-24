Damn, I'm old! – Amitabh Bachchan exclaims as he remembers his youth.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that she is at home practicing self-isolation like everyone else. And while he's at it, he's been taking us down the memory path by sharing photos from the past. As recently, he had shared a photo of himself from Abhishek Bachchan's birthday party that took place years ago. And, today the superstar has shared another image from his early days in the industry.

Sharing a black and white photo of himself on social media, Big B captioned it: "… ever in …? NAAAH … there is no year to be given … maybe .. .. none of the young stars of the current movie generation parents had been conceived by then … Damn I'm old! Aaarrggh "

Staying in line with the government's notice, Big B also canceled its regular meeting on Sunday last week. The superstar had shared a message urging her fans not to go to Jalsa's door. He also filmed for an awareness video for UNICEF recently.

We hope Big B continues to provide us with information about his glorious life with those retroactive images during quarantine.