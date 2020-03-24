Dallas ISD sees high demand for free meals as coronavirus-related schools close – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– With schools and businesses closed to curb the spread of Covid-19, Dallas ISD leaders are moving quickly to support struggling families – and the lesson they took home Monday is that there are many.

"It's just chaos right now, you know, because no one is working," shares Angel Lopez, a third-year student at Thomas Jefferson High at DISD.

With cars pulling out of the school parking lot and down the street, López walked to Medrano High School, hoping to get meals for himself and a younger brother. The teenager quickly learned that the family will need to stretch every available dollar because the paychecks have stopped.

%MINIFYHTML1440dddc866bee0df4741d03bb79fcf611% %MINIFYHTML1440dddc866bee0df4741d03bb79fcf612%

"My mom works in a hotel, my dad works as a painter," says López. "No one is working. So we are going to get as much food as we can and try to get through this."

DISD offers "Grab and Go,quot; meals on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. at 1:00 p.m. in dozens of schools around the district.

"There are some difficult times, even before this happened," says Michael Rosenberger, Executive Director of Child Food and Nutrition Services at DISD. Registration is not required, but parents must have children in the car with them to receive the proper number of meals.

"Some of the areas in our community simply face difficult conditions," says Rosenberger, "so we are very proud to be able to offer 3 days of meals … breakfast, lunch and dinner, for all children 18 and under, and The price is right, because it's free! "

Rosenberger says the district projected the number of meals they would need based on the experiences of other districts across the country and the meals they normally provide during spring break. But nothing about this pandemic has been typical.

The need was evident in the long line of cars turning around a few minutes after 1:00, the planned cutoff point.

Those who made it to the parking lot were able to get meals even if it meant waiting another hour.

Early in the day, families waited two or more.

Patiently.

Grateful that the school safety net remained in a time of uncertainty.

"With the most recent statement last night from our next Dallas restrictions phase, which may have increased anxiety in the community, it may have pushed larger participation," says Rosenberger. "What we did is, we had a lot of food prepared for today's service, and in several schools we went to the food that we had prepared for Thursday, and started serving it."

Families are asked to stay in their vehicles while staff and volunteers wearing masks brought the packed meals, some say they hope the effort will also send a message, which the district cares about.

"I have 1,800 students who need food," says Thomas Jefferson's principal, Sandi Massey. "There is nothing more to do than to be here to help serve them."

Massey says she is proud of the district's resilience to another unsolicited disaster (its Thomas Jefferson High School was destroyed in an October tornado outbreak), and is encouraging its school community to remain positive.

"Our people are resilient," says Massey, "before the tornado they were resilient, during the tornado they were resilient, and frankly, this pandemic is just another challenge to overcome. And we will, like everyone else in the entire world. No we are alone and that's the difference. "

She says that despite the long wait, families appreciated being provided with meals for their children.

"Whatever they give us," says López, "we will appreciate it."

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources