Dallas chief health officer warns of COVID-19 infection if county fails to comply with stay-at-home order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Standing in front of a graph, the director of Health and Human Services (DCHHS), Philip Huang, explained how the COVID-19 outbreak could develop in Dallas County.

"It is not complicated mathematics," he said.

If 40% of county residents are infected with COVID-19, it predicts that more than 75,000 will require hospitalization.

With just over 4,000 hospital beds available to accommodate them, the shortage of space to care for them would be overwhelming. In total, Huang says, more than 13,000 county residents are likely to die, including more than 300 children under the age of 10.

Conversely, if the county complies with the stay-at-home order, Huang says, it could keep the infection rate at just two percent. In that scenario, there would be more than enough hospital beds to treat those most affected by the virus, and the number of deaths in Dallas County would be less than 700.

But the restrictions in everyday life are likely to last a while. "Months, unfortunately," said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Instead of listing which company is due to close, the order that goes into effect on Monday night lists which businesses may remain open.

Jenkins says he launched a broad network, which includes more than what similar shelter-in-place orders have.

"Right now we are fighting a stick battle at best and we need swords," said Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society, which represents about 8,400 area doctors.

Without action, Casanova warned, limited resources could quickly run out. "If we don't change anything, many hospitals run the risk of wearing the appropriate protective equipment in mid-April."